Reiss Nelson likely to stay at Arsenal as Saka’s backup

Reiss Nelson may end up staying at Arsenal. The Hale End star has not been fortunate enough to find a new team. He spent most of last season as a bench warmer, starting just one league game, and many anticipated his departure this summer to secure more playing time elsewhere.
Although many expected Leicester’s King Power Stadium to be his new home, the player’s £120,000 per week salary proved to be a stumbling block. In fact, the issue has been about the winger’s pay, and Arsenal’s demands for a deal have been a sticking point for most suitors. If Nelson stays, he has an opportunity to redeem himself and become the ideal Bukayo Saka deputy.
Some Gunners are concerned about whether the Hale End star has what it takes to force his way into this team, but former Gunner Alex Iwobi did explain why he can. Iwobi once asserted Nelson’s qualities, arguing that the winger is pure quality in training.
He describes the Gunner winger as a patient footballer who is always eager to make an impact, even if only in a cameo appearance.
“[Nelson] was a joke in training, he used to do bare tricks,” Iwobi said. “He’s another one that has that raw street ability,”
“I have to give it to him, someone that’s been patient. Every time he’s come on to play, he’s delivered. I think he’s been the most impactful sub this season.
“For someone to be able to do that and you’re not playing regularly, to have that elite mindset to know that you’re going into a game and I’m gonna do my thing and make sure I help the team win, I have to rate it.”
If Arsenal wanted an equal to Saka on the left wing, I believe it is time to accept that they will never get one. Players with the same impact and brilliance as Saka are rare.
If Nelson was (and still is) as brilliant in training as Iwobi describes him, and if he can translate his training self to the pitch once granted a cameo appearance, he could yet make it at the club. The fact that the team used him as a substitute in the victory over the Wolves on Match Day 1 suggests that he will likely receive similar opportunities this season.
Daniel O
as it stands sensible for Nelson to stay
if a right winger arrives today, an unlikely if, then could be allowed to leave
Nelson is better at cutting inside from the left wing because of his stronger foot, where he has more options to get past the defenders
Saka needs a real inverted RW to challenge him, but Nwaneri isn’t pacey enough to do so
@Gai Arteta trying to bring in Raheem Sterling. I think he doesn’t play at RW where he can only deputise for Saka. And will he want to seat on the bench?
I am not excited about signing a 29 years old winger how much pace can he offer his experience not enough.
Will a young Nelson waste on the bench because of him?
Sky Sports reported that Sterling was offered to Arsenal
But I highly doubt Arsenal will take the offer, because they’ve got too many right-footed attackers who can play LW well
Arsenal trying to bring it Raheem Sterling, I don’t know how to feel about this.
Not sure that it’s exactly the case but he has been linked with us.
A case of , for better or worse”. We know Nelson has the skills but his brain can’t quite co ordinate them to make crucial decisions at the right time. Still he is a better alternative than someone like Viera. Hopefully Nelson can get it together in his middle years.
One issue I have with Arsenal’s wingers is that they are all better suited for the left wing. Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson – all except Saka. In the current squared, none could actually challenge him or cover competently for him on the right wing and that’s not good enough for the ambitious gunners.
He isn’t flashy but he’s a hard worker and doesn’t usually screw up. Even if only having an occasional winning impact (such as against Bournemouth last year) it could be crucial to our overall success.
I’m afraid this is typical Arsenal these days.
How Arteta can’t see the need for a quality back-up for Saka is beyond me.
He clearly doesn’t have confidence that Nelson is the one to do the job, as last season proved. And the only reason he could be used as back-up this season is because no club want’s to match Arsenal’s fee or meet the player’s current wages.
And serves Arsenal right, for giving him such a ridiculous contract in the first place.
Instead Arteta will probably run Saka into the ground, as has happened in the last couple of seasons.
And then people wonder why Saka has dips in form towards the end of the season.
Terrible Management, but the Arteta lovers out there will probably jump to his defense because it would appear that he can do no wrong.
He’s a decent backup and hardworking player but ideally it would be better if we were able to get a better forward
One minute he’s going, the next he’s staying. If he stays, I assume that means Arsenal are not interested in a bringing in a winger now. Retaining Nelson in those circumstances would seem to be the best choice. If so, that could mean Arsenal concentrating any remaining effort on getting a striker in the final hours of the window. We’ll know soon.