Reiss Nelson suffers serious and frustrating injury while on loan at Fulham

Reiss Nelson of Fulham goes down with an injury during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Brighton (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

An Arsenal star has been dealt a major injury blow.

When we hear the name Reiss Nelson, most gooners can not help but remember that wonder goal against Bournemouth early last year. As magical as that moment was in his Arsenal career, it wasn’t enough to see him win a starting role in the side even throughout the last campaign.

After years of limited game time, he finally made a temporary switch last summer in search of more minutes. His loan move to Fulham was a straightforward loan move without any options to buy.

This was potentially in part due to the club’s intention of building up his confidence and value ahead of a potential sale next summer or a chance with us. He was well on his way to a good season with the Cottagers despite his three G/A in twelve appearances, but it seems he picked up an unfortunate injury against Brighton recently.

Having already been scheduled to be taken off just minutes prior, he would’ve been gutted to pull up with a very serious looking injury just before he was taken off. He subsequently missed their very next game against us (which he would’ve missed anyway as he’s on loan) as we awaited news of a potential return date.

Marco Silva has finally revealed this update, and it is not good news. Speaking about their injury worries, he told the media ahead of their weekend clash with Liverpool, that: “Harrison Reed, we have to see, step by step. Reiss Nelson is going to be longer. Difficult to say when he’s going to be back, but probably around 10 weeks he’s going to be out, for sure.”

This will sadly see him not returning until February or March depending on how smooth the recovery process goes. This will be a big blow to Arsenal’s chances of having his value increased given the large chunk of the season he’ll have to miss out. Regardless however our thoughts and wellwishes will obviously be with Reiss.

Let’s hope he has a quick recovery!

