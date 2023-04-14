Reiss Nelson talks about ‘Arsenal DNA’ with contract talks looming

If there is one player whose future will be highly discussed among Arsenal fans in the coming days and weeks, it is Reiss Nelson. The Arsenal winger’s contract with the club expires in the summer, and he could depart for free.

A number of clubs are interested in signing him on a free transfer, with reportedly Brighton the most recent to enter the race to sign him. Rumour has it that he might be enticed to play for Roberto De Zerbi.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal are interested in handing him a new contract, and many would probably see reason in Edu and Arteta offering the 23-year-old a new deal; he has shown potential every time he’s been given the opportunity to play; he’s got something to contribute.

So, would Nelson want to stay at Arsenal even if he is not certain to play every week? Yes, he appears to want to stay, as he revealed in an interview with Colney Carpool.