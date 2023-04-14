Reiss Nelson talks about ‘Arsenal DNA’ with contract talks looming

Arsenal Is In My Blood, Says Nelson Amid Uncertainties About His Future
If there is one player whose future will be highly discussed among Arsenal fans in the coming days and weeks, it is Reiss Nelson. The Arsenal winger’s contract with the club expires in the summer, and he could depart for free.
A number of clubs are interested in signing him on a free transfer, with reportedly Brighton the most recent to enter the race to sign him. Rumour has it that he might be enticed to play for Roberto De Zerbi.
There have been suggestions that Arsenal are interested in handing him a new contract, and many would probably see reason in Edu and Arteta offering the 23-year-old a new deal; he has shown potential every time he’s been given the opportunity to play; he’s got something to contribute.
So, would Nelson want to stay at Arsenal even if he is not certain to play every week? Yes, he appears to want to stay, as he revealed in an interview with Colney Carpool.
“I moved up when I was about 15; I moved up here a year earlier than everyone else. So of course, at the start, it was a bit hard for me to get my bearings that, literally, I’m actually going to the Arsenal first team. I’m gassed,” he told Colney Carpool.
“Last season, I was on loan. I’ve come back, and this is one of the first times where I really feel a part of this Arsenal DNA properly. I can feel it.”
Arsenal should have learned their lesson after allowing some of its best players to depart, such as Serge Gnabry and Yunus Musah, only for them to go on to be successful elsewhere, leaving them wondering what if we had been patient with him.
Nelson has the makings of a top forward, and if Arsenal continue to improve under Arteta, so will he and his teammates. Thus, offering him a new deal and giving him a chance in the hopes that it will work out should be the way forward; if it does not work out as expected, they can cash in on him in the future.
Daniel O
