Reiss Nelson wins Game changer of the Season award

Reiss Nelson has been named the recipient of the prestigious Castrol Game Changer of the Season award for the 2022/2023 campaign.

Although not a regular starter at the Emirates, Nelson showcased his impact in a crucial match against Bournemouth. Coming off the bench with Arsenal trailing, he made an immediate impact, providing an assist for the equaliser and later scoring the winning goal deep into added time. His contributions helped secure a vital three points for the Gunners.

While Arsenal did not claim the league title, Nelson’s standout performance in that particular fixture stood out as a potential turning point in their season. Recognising his remarkable display, Nelson was nominated for the Game Changer of the Season award, and the Premier League has officially announced him as the deserving winner.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson’s performance in that game is one reason we remained in the title race for a long time, as the win gave us more confidence to keep winning more matches.

The club is in talks with his entourage over a new deal and we remain hopeful that they will seal the deal for his signature sooner than later so he can make even more impact on our books.

