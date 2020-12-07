Relapse? Did Thomas Partey return to the team too early?

Arsenal’s massive signing on deadline day of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey was supposed to be one of the big missing pieces of Mikel Arteta’s tactical jigsaw, but things haven’t worked out too well so far.
After returning from the international break, he was rushed into the Arsenal first team, and after three games in quick succession, the Ghana international broke down in our disastrous game against Aston Villa and had to taken off.
It was first thought to be just a light thigh strain, but he was kept out of the side for a whole month before returning yesterday against Tottenham, and sure enough he didn’t even last the whole of the first half. He was obviously in pain when he walked over to Mikel Arteta on the touchline to tell him the problem, but his timing was awful and he left our defence exposed for Spurs second goal.
Arteta saw the danger and tried to push Partey back into the fray, but he was too late and too slow to stop the goal. Once Arteta understood the problem, he replaced Partey with Ceballos.
The boss told Arsenal.com after the game: “I haven’t seen the action repeated. But it is an injury and it is in the same area unfortunately. We don’t know how bad it is. I was trying to push him but I don’t think he realised the gravity of the situation when he left his position but that was probably because he was in a lot of pain. It’s nothing we can do at the moment to resolve that.”
So now we need to ask if Partey was given enough time to return to match fitness by Arteta, and if a month wasn’t enough to recover from the injury the first time around, will Arteta have to be extra cautious and not rush him back so quickly this time?
With the glut of games coming up in the next month, we are really going to miss Arteta’s star signing who was supposed to revitalise our ponderous midfield.
Poor Arteta is not getting many breaks at the moment, is he?
I feel like this question answers itself. He couldn’t even last 45 minutes. Another error by coaching staff and Arteta. Becoming recurring patterns…
why do so many of our players get injuries? It was reported that Partey was hardly injured before he signed for us .Are our medical & fitness staff up to the job?
the lack of time off and no pre season for any player, along with the sheer amount of fixtures being played, Internationals, all the cup games etc is resulting in more muscular injuries than ever before.
then you have to bare in mind that all players were rushed back from lockdown after a 3 month break from proper training, it all adds up and now this is the result, its not just us its happening to, its happening to most teams
Arsenal needs to put its house in order before it is too late,our current form is relegation form, we are better than 15th even with the current squard we have, Auba,Bellerin,Xhaka and Wilian are clearly struggling why continue playing them despite the negative results.
@Dickson Hagoi: Not that simple really. When you commit to Auba with a hefty contract, prevent Xhaka from joining a German team and sign a washed up Willian for 3 years you can’t simply say you made a mistake and move on.
It is what it is.
Arteta doesn’t seem to know what he is doing. First he plays Luiz after a horrific head clash, r ushes Partey back. Any trainee coach wouldn’t do that. He is probably fit for league one, Not a team aspiring for champions league football. Unfortunately Arsenal will wait until we in relegation zone before firing this misfit.
I’d pay £45m for a new team of physios instead of the players we brought in. You saw the title-chasing squads, they never had all their key members injured at the same time.
This just sums our ‘luck’ up right now,
It’s one thing after another… oh, and I just checked the last time we lost at home to Burnley was in 1974….