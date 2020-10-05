Release clause met, Partey on the plane to London – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal will finally end one of the longest-running sagas in transfer window history as they have just reportedly agreed to pay the release clause of Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has been a target of the Gunners since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager and they will finally get their man.

The Gunners had been told that they will have to pay his release clause if they want to sign him.

His release clause has been €50m all along and the Gunners have tried everything to sign him without paying that.

The Spaniards remained adamant that Arsenal will have to throw the money at them or forget about signing him.

With only a few hours remaining before the transfer window closes, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Ghanaian is on his way to London to join Arsenal after the Gunners triggered his release clause.

Thomas Partey is now flying to London! Atlético Madrid board have received the notification 1 hour ago from Arsenal for Thomas.#AFC are set to trigger the release clause for €50m tonight, race against time then… here-we-go ⚪️🔴 Atléti will complete Torreira deal on loan. 🤝 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

He is now racing against time to complete the paperwork and other formalities that will make him an Arsenal player.

The transfer window for English teams transacting with teams outside the country is 11 pm.

Arsenal has just a few hours to go, but they have already done the most important thing, which is paying his release clause and they will hope to unveil him as soon as they can.