Relegated club now expects to sell Arsenal target this summer

Arsenal can finally sign Sander Berge this summer after a new report claimed that Sheffield United has decided to cash in on him.

The Norwegian is one of their best players and relegation from the Premier League means more clubs are looking to sign him.

Arsenal has been admiring him for a long time now and he is a midfielder who could improve their squad.

Sheffield United had previously been keen on keeping him unless they get an offer around his release clause.

However, The Times is reporting that their stance has changed and they now expect him to leave them before this transfer window closes.

Arsenal also wants to sign Aaron Ramsdale from the same club as competition for Bernd Leno at the Emirates.

The report says the Gunners might struggle to get United to sell Ramsdale for a reasonable transfer fee, but Berge is a more attainable target now.

Berge is an international teammate with Martin Odegaard in the Norwegian national team.

Both players may have discussed Arsenal and the Gunners will hope their former loanee, Odegaard has said good things about them to his national colleague.

Injury disrupted Berge’s 2020/2021 season, but he would hope to put it behind him if he moves to the Emirates.