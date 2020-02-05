Relegated teams will be prime for Arsenal to scoop up their stars

There is an abundance of talent in teams at the bottom and that is good news for tight-fisted Arsenal.

Let’s not beat about the bush, Arsenal does not have oil money or an owner that will just throw the cash around, so they will need to be picky with their signings next summer.

As things stand right now, Norwich City, Watford and West Ham occupy the three relegation spots in the Premier League.

Off the top of my head, I can think of at least one quality player from each of those sides that could do very well at Arsenal, there is Norwich’s Max Aarons, Watford has Ismaïla Sarr and West Ham, Declan Rice. Just above them, Villa has Jack Grealish and Bournemouth, Nathan Ake.

In the event of relegation, these players will be available for less than their current valuation and most of them will be on Premier League wages, thus making them a strain on the relegated club, even if with Premier League parachute payments.

They all have Premier League experience, some will even be in the England squad for the European Championships.

When you consider Arsenal splashed out £72 Million for Nicolas Pepe you have to think that any of those players named above will be available for a lot less.

Of course, other clubs will be interested as well but there is enough quality there to go around and surely Arsenal could pick up at least one of them for a bargain price.

You also have to believe that these players, all young, will not be overly keen on playing Championship football after tasting life in the Premier League.