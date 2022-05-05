Relegation-battlers could be Arsenal’s toughest games

Will Leeds and Everton prove tougher than Tottenham?

With only four games to go this season, Arsenal will be looking to pick up maximum if not at least nine points from our remaining games before the end of the season.

And we can but hope for maximum points although anything can happen, and given the three losses to teams we SHOULD have beaten, I will take each game minute by minute.

So yet again, on paper our games against Leeds and Everton are ones we should be winning, however we cannot, and I am sure will not, underestimate their ability to beat us. If Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton could do it, why not them?

Especially as both of those teams are fighting to stay up and will surely want the points desperately, although it will make for an interesting couple of games for the neutral but not so much if you’re a fan of both teams.

Both teams will put up a fight no doubt, and as we have seen with Everton more recently when they beat Chelsea in their bid to stay in the top flight. So it will boil down to who wants it more and ultimately, who turns up on the day and fights until the end.

We do know that we have to take each game at a time, but sometimes your mind cannot help but wonder, “if we do win this game and the other team loses or draws then we will be there or thereabouts in the table.”

But we know overthinking or thinking ahead does not always pan out how we want it to be. Our young team’s beggest problem this season has been our inconsistency, especially if we get a few injuries to our usual starters, so whoever our opponents is they know as well as us that they could face a brilliant Arsenal side, or the disjointed one we have seen on a few occasions this season.

However, we cannot look past the fact that this run-in may well be even harder than facing Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham in the space of one week.

BUT we cannot forget, we passed that test and we surely will not give up the next four tests without a fight, or so we hope!

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_