Relegation hands Arsenal a huge boost in their bid to sign Spanish star

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ivan Fresneda has received a boost following Real Valladolid’s relegation from La Liga.

The young defender is highly regarded in Spain and has captured the attention of top clubs across Europe, with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund vying to secure his services.

Earlier this year, Fresneda revealed his efforts to learn English, which further sparked Arsenal’s interest. Now, the Gunners have received another positive development in their pursuit of the player.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Real Valladolid’s relegation from the Spanish top flight will result in a halving of Fresneda’s release clause. While Valladolid initially aimed to receive the full €40m stipulated in the clause, the relegation means the talented defender can now be acquired for €20m, making him a more accessible target for potential suitors such as Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda is an exciting talent and he is just 18, which is why we should snap him up now without further delays.

At that age, he has already played many first-team games and we expect him to continue improving for the next few seasons.

However, we must act fast because other clubs will also be aware that his release clause will be halved and will push to add him to their squad.

We trust Edu and Mikel Arteta to make the right decision on their targets and if he is a player they think we need, they will seal the deal.

