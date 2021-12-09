Relegation threatened Premier League club wants Arsenal man

Newcastle United has added Mohamed Elneny to their list of transfer targets ahead of the January window, according to Mirror Sport.

The Magpies have money to spend and need to do so next month as they battle to survive relegation.

The form of several clubs around them means they aren’t really far from being safe.

However, Eddie Howe will need as many good players as he can get to keep the club in the Premier League and thinks Elneny can help.

The Egyptian is down the pecking order at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta focuses on the likes of Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Gunners would hardly stand in his way if he requests to make the move up north this winter.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny is one of Arsenal’s most loyal players, but the former Basel man is simply not good enough to keep playing for the club.

He has helped occasionally when the players ahead of him are unavailable.

However, Arteta’s team deserves much better players now, and he is probably at the level where he can help Newcastle fight off relegation to the Championship.

Arsenal will be without him for much of next month when he competes with Egypt at AFCON.