Relentless Arsenal demolish Bayern Munich to maintain unbeaten run

Arsenal produced one of their most impressive European performances of the season as they dispatched Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Emirates in the Champions League this evening. The clash brought together the two standout teams of the competition so far, ensuring that only one would leave north London satisfied. With the Emirates increasingly becoming a fortress, the home crowd once again created an electric atmosphere that fuelled the Gunners’ confidence from the opening whistle.
Arsenal Rise to the Occasion
Bayern began the match with greater control of possession, but it was Arsenal who carved out the early opportunities and threatened to take the lead. Their persistence soon paid off when Jurrien Timber opened the scoring, continuing his outstanding campaign and giving Mikel Arteta’s side the ideal start.
However, the goal appeared to spark Bayern into life, and they responded quickly. Lennart Karl, in superb form this season, struck the equaliser just ten minutes later, ending Arsenal’s clean-sheet run in Europe and restoring balance to what had already become a high-quality contest.
Despite both sides pushing for a second goal, the breakthrough did not arrive again until the second half. Arsenal were forced into an early change when Leandro Trossard was withdrawn due to injury, but the introduction of Noni Madueke proved crucial.
Madueke Leads the Second-Half Charge
Madueke made a significant impact after coming on, and he eventually restored Arsenal’s lead in the 69th minute with a composed finish. The goal shifted the momentum firmly in Arsenal’s favour, and Bayern found fewer and fewer opportunities as the Gunners tightened their defensive structure.
With Bayern committed to finding another equaliser, Arsenal capitalised on the spaces left behind, and Gabriel Martinelli added a third to put the match beyond doubt. From that point, the Gunners controlled proceedings, allowing Arteta to introduce Martin Odegaard and Ben White to help close out the victory.
It was a statement win for Arsenal, who once again proved their credentials as serious contenders in this season’s Champions League.
To every Arsenal fan out there – get behind this team with every sinew in your body. Something VERY special is happening before our eyes!
Stay grounded and stay humble.
Mikel his turning us into a winning machine.
COYG!!
This could be a special season. COYG! I think those Chelsea players that watched this game are quaking in their boots again. Had a nice kick about against a bad Barca side. Won’t be like that this weekend.
What a difference squad depth makes. Also helps that everyone else looks a bit crap.
Bayern looks a bit crap too? Cry me those tears 🤣🤣🤣
Yea not every opponent is just bad. Time to accept, as Ben White would say, “we’re quite good at football” 😂
Bayern are unbeaten in Thier domestic league, they beat PSG and Chelsea already this season and before tonight were unbeaten on the UCL, they were not crap but rather we made them look like crap . Have some pride in the club you support or at least pretend to do.
It’s too late guys, we should have sacked Arteta last season, before he wins everything possible 😂😂
And if he wins nothing will you be critical or will you say winning isn’t the only measurement of success?
Timber/ Rice were aggressive and instrumental for our victory. Eze made a long pass for Martinelli’s goal, Merino’s aerial ability was good and Saka/ Madueke were lively
Great substitutions from Arteta and the players were more confident with short passes in our area in the second half
I hope Merino and Rice will be fully fit for the Stamford Bridge game, because they just played a very tiring game without getting substituted
@Gai, I bet Merino and Rice will be ready thank goodness they played the match in London.
I hope Trossard injury isn’t serious he has been fantastic. Imo, though Matinelli scored I still think Chelsea match will be too soon for him. Not sure he can do 90 minutes.
Though Arteta didn’t give much out during his press conference, the possibility is there that either of Gyokeres or Havertz could be on the bench on Sunday.
My God we have a very good team. I’m actually surprised more now than before. Every substitution and replacement seemed better than the first team player. And our defence is something else , very solid very compact. I believe we haven’t conceded more than 2 goals in any match for over two years now.
The team is very special and the Calvary is still on Thier way , Havertz, Gyokeres, Jesus , Gabriel. Bravo to Mikel Arteta. .
Bring on the chavs let’s go tear that bridge down and put them on Thier place.
#COYG.
Tickled pink by the result and the quality of the match. It doesn’t matter that BM were top both at home and in Europe as they came up a really tough opponent tonight. No luck involved and I enjoyed the insight given by Declan Rice in his post match interview; the preparation and each player knowing his job as it has been drilled in.
A statement win tonight. We just beat the current best team in the world.
Hopefully this great form continues.
I also pray Trossard has not gotten injured.
Injuries is the only thing that can stop us from winning a title this season.
We are passing the difficult run test so far.
Now over to Chelsea. Let the boys do their best and don’t drop points and tell the football world that we mean business. COYG!!!
Great result and we are starting to look like we fancy winning against these top teams. Not just hoping we win. Its great we are doing well in the league phase and look set for a good rilun again in the knockout. 🤞
Chelsea need putting in their place.