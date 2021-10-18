Relentless Wenger will meet national team managers this week to gather support for his new World Cup proposal

Arsene Wenger is convinced that his new World Cup every two years proposal will succeed and he is now looking to meet with the managers of different national teams this week.

Legendary ex-Arsenal boss is now FIFA’s chief of global football development and he is looking to change the game at the international level.

The Daily Mail says Wenger is now looking to pitch the idea individually to the national team managers to get them on his side.

He would start meeting them from this week and the report says he has already held some talks with Gareth Southgate over the idea before now.

Wenger’s idea is supposed to start in 2028 when the previous World Cup format would have been held in 2026.

Footballing bodies around the world have not accepted his proposal and some players don’t also think it is in their best interest.

It would make more money for FIFA and perhaps the FA of different countries, but it would add more games to the football calendar and could force competitions like the African Cup of Nations, Euros and Copa America to be suspended.

It remains unclear if Southgate accepts the proposal, but Wenger hopes he can get enough support from the national team managers.