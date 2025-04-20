Relief as Mikel Arteta reveals the extent of Saka’s injury

Arsenal fans will have felt a collective sigh of relief after Bukayo Saka appeared to suffer an injury during their recent fixture against Ipswich Town. The sight of the talented winger in visible discomfort raised immediate concern, particularly given his importance to the team at this critical stage of the season.

Saka had only recently returned to full fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which saw him miss several months of competitive action. His return has coincided with a notable upturn in Arsenal’s form, helping to propel the club into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and maintain their standing in the Premier League. Understandably, his continued availability is seen as vital to the team’s ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

During the match against Ipswich, Saka was on the receiving end of a strong challenge and appeared to be in significant pain. Following the final whistle, he was seen with ice packs strapped to his leg, which inevitably sparked speculation about the severity of the knock. Supporters feared the worst, particularly considering his injury history and the stage of the campaign.

However, manager Mikel Arteta sought to allay fears in his post-match comments, downplaying the likelihood of a serious issue. As reported by the BBC, Arteta stated:

“He was sore because of the tackle but it doesn’t look anything serious.”

The reassurance from Arteta will be welcomed by both fans and teammates, who recognise the crucial role Saka plays in Arsenal’s system. His creativity, directness, and work rate have been central to the team’s attacking success, and any prolonged absence could significantly disrupt their momentum.

As the season reaches its climax, keeping key players like Saka fit and available is essential. The England international will undoubtedly be eager to stay healthy and contribute to what could still be a historic season for the club. Should he remain injury-free, Arsenal’s chances of lifting silverware—and progressing further in Europe—will be considerably enhanced.