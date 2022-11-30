Relief as Tomiyasu assures Arsenal fans he will recover quickly

Our superb Japanese defeander has been suffering from recurring injuries for nearly the whole of this year, and was still not quite match fit for the beginning of the new season.

Mikel Arteta has used the versatile Tomi very sparingly in this campaign as his hamstring still seems to be very fragile, and he has only made 4 League starts butquite a few sub appearances along the back line.

He was injured again before travelling to Qatar with Japan and was only sent on to the pitch against Germany at half-time. He was again excellent and helped Japan come from behind to win the game, but it was obvious he was in some pain at the end of the match.

But now, Tomiyasu himself has spoken out to assure us that he thinks he will be able to take part in Japan’s crucial last group game against Spain. “During the Germany game, I felt uncomfortable as soon as I entered,” he told Gekisaka. “After the game, I took care of it [the hamstring] and it was also examined at the hospital.

“It wasn’t that bad. The rest is the feeling, I don’t think it’s a problem. Realistically, I’m going to aim to return for the last match of the group.”

Well, that is good news for Japan, but it does sound like he will need to carry on being treated with kid gloves on his return to Arsenal, as despite his assurances, he obviously still has ongoing problems…

