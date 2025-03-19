Relief for Arsenal as Real Madrid now wants another Premier League defender

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their efforts to retain William Saliba, as Real Madrid appear to have shifted their focus to alternative targets.

Saliba recently reaffirmed his commitment to Arsenal verbally, providing reassurance to the club and its supporters. The French defender has expressed his desire to remain at the Emirates and win silverware with the Gunners. However, despite his intentions, he has yet to sign a contract extension, leaving some uncertainty over his long-term future.

Arsenal are eager to secure Saliba’s services for the foreseeable future and are expected to open negotiations over a new deal. Nevertheless, there have been lingering concerns that he could be tempted away, particularly given Real Madrid’s long-standing interest in him.

The Spanish giants have a history of aggressively pursuing their transfer targets, and few players have been able to reject their advances. As a result, Arsenal fans were naturally concerned that Madrid could test their club’s resolve with a significant offer.

However, The Daily Mail reports that Madrid has now shifted their attention to Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen. The Spanish centre-back, who has a release clause in his contract, is seen as a more financially viable option than Saliba, making him a more attractive prospect for the La Liga club.

If Madrid prioritises Huijsen over Saliba, Arsenal will have a much stronger chance of keeping their defensive star for the long term. Saliba is widely regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe, and securing his future at the Emirates would be a significant statement of intent.

For Arsenal, ensuring that key players remain at the club is essential to maintaining their progress and competing at the highest level. If Saliba ultimately commits to a new deal, it would represent a major victory for the Gunners in their bid to establish themselves as a dominant force in English and European football.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…