“Remaining incredulous” Piers Morgan can’t stop the Aubameyang rants

As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keeps shining at Barcelona following his exit from Arsenal, Piers Morgan cannot stop talking.

The Gabon star scored twice as Barcelona defeated their big rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

Aubameyang struggled for goals in his last one-and-half season at Arsenal, and he also had disciplinary issues at the club.

It eventually cost him his place in the team and he left for Barca late into the last transfer window.

The move means Arsenal is short of options in attack, but he had already been banished from the first team before he left the club.

The Gunners are making progress without him in the team, and he is doing okay at Barca.

It seems the separation is a win-win for everyone, but English TV host Piers Morgan cannot stop insisting it was a bad decision to let the striker go.

As Auba scored against Madrid, Gary Lineker tweeted at Morgan to say it must be difficult to watch the striker shine in Spain, he tweeted a reply:

“I’m enjoying watching @Auba work his magic for Barca, whilst remaining incredulous & furious that Arsenal gave away such a wonderful world class striker. Trust the process, my a*se.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan forgot that Auba also had a good start at Arsenal and he was sold to the Gunners by Borussia Dortmund, partly because of his many disciplinary problems.

The striker is an accomplished goal-scorer, but he needs more than that ability to be in the team and play with others.

