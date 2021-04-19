Remaining Premier League teams will hold meeting over Arsenal and other ESL members tomorrow

The 14 Premier League teams who haven’t joined the European Super League will meet on Tuesday in an emergency meeting to discuss the latest development.

England’s top six teams and three each from Spain and Italy have formed the new competition to rival the Champions League.

It promises more cash for the participants who feel they deserve more money because of the value they bring into the game.

Their decision to break away from the competition has been seen as a mutiny and they are facing a backlash.

The Premier League, UEFA and FIFA are all against the idea and they are prepared to make sure the teams don’t succeed in this.

The rest of the Premier League have been shocked by the latest developments with Mail Sport reporting they will meet tomorrow to address the issue.

While the teams closer to the relegation zone are only interested in remaining in the Premier League, the likes of Everton and Aston Villa are reported to be very angry by the developments.

The report says they have the budget to play in Europe and they expect to be given a fair chance to win a Champions League place after investing so much money in their respective teams.