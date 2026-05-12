“Remarkable” Keown responds to Schmeichel’s criticism of disallowed West Ham goal

West Ham United’s disallowed goal against Arsenal has sparked fresh debate after Peter Schmeichel argued that it should have stood, a view that has surprised Martin Keown, given the former Manchester United goalkeeper’s background. The incident involved interference with David Raya during a corner, which led to VAR intervention and the goal being ruled out.

The goal was disallowed after officials concluded that West Ham players had obstructed Raya, preventing him from dealing cleanly with the ball. The set-piece situation closely resembled Arsenal’s own corner routines, with multiple players crowding the goalkeeper’s space. The decision has since triggered widespread discussion among supporters and pundits.

Schmeichel and Keown Debate Decision

As quoted by the Metro, Martin Keown responded to Schmeichel’s comments, saying: “He’s holding his arm! I’d like to think I’m a fair man; this is a just decision.

‘What’s remarkable is that it’s a goalkeeper affected by this… if it had happened to him [Schmeichel] then he’d have been screaming from the rooftops that that’s a foul.

‘If he [Schmeichel] is still playing and he gets fouled to that degree… come on, it’s ridiculous.’”

Keown’s reaction underlines the disagreement over whether the challenge on Raya should be considered a foul or a legitimate part of set-piece play. His comments suggest that goalkeepers deserve clear protection in such situations, especially when contact directly impacts their ability to claim the ball.

Wider Debate Over Set Piece Tactics

Some observers have pointed out that Arsenal themselves have used similar set-piece approaches this season, with players crowding opposition goalkeepers in attacking corners. This has led to suggestions that West Ham may simply have experienced a similar tactic used against them, intensifying debate among neutrals about consistency in decision-making.

Ultimately, the controversy reflects ongoing uncertainty over how physicality in the penalty area should be interpreted, particularly in VAR reviews involving goalkeepers. Match officials are required to apply the laws of the game consistently, and discussions surrounding this incident are likely to continue as fans and pundits remain divided on the outcome.

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