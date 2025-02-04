Remembering Pat: A Life Filled with Love, Kindness, and Warmth

It is with great sadness that I have to announce the passing of Pat (Admin Pat), who left us after a short illness.

A devoted husband, a caring father, a proud grandfather, and a loyal friend, Pat touched so many lives with his kindness and warmth.

His infectious smile could brighten any room, and his welcoming nature made everyone feel at ease. His generosity, wisdom, and unwavering support were a source of comfort and strength to those around him.

Pat will be profoundly missed, but his memory will live on in the love he shared and the lives he enriched.

Martin