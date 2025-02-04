Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Remembering Pat: A Life Filled with Love, Kindness, and Warmth

It is with great sadness that I have to announce the passing of Pat (Admin Pat), who left us after a short illness.

A devoted husband, a caring father, a proud grandfather, and a loyal friend, Pat touched so many lives with his kindness and warmth.

His infectious smile could brighten any room, and his welcoming nature made everyone feel at ease. His generosity, wisdom, and unwavering support were a source of comfort and strength to those around him.

Pat will be profoundly missed, but his memory will live on in the love he shared and the lives he enriched.

Martin

32 Comments

    1. I am so saddened to learn of Pat’s death.My sincere condolences to his wife and family.I know everyone on JA will never forget his dedication to our Club and the pearls of wisdom he offered to stimulate our regular participation in what has become a meaningful part of the lives of many fans.

  2. Oh my word! Gutted to read this awful news and my heart felt sympathy goes out to AdPat’s wife and family
    What a legacy you are leaving behind you, Pat.

  10. I am so sad to have read this …..

    I first wrote to Pat over a decade ago.
    Since then he would take the time to edit my work , correct my spelling and grammar . He knew I grew up not able to read or write and was patient with me because he saw my passion . He wanted me to grow , encouraged me to explore my talent , stressed I should study journalism .He had ideas of me being part of a YouTube channel and before Xmas I messaged him that I had this idea but kept putting off telling him……
    And now I never will …

    For over 10 years he taught me things and I guess what he taught me now is there is not always a tomorrow and to thank those when you have the opportunity.
    Without Pat I never would have met Arsene Wenger and some players – a night that will live with me forever .
    Without Pat I wouldn’t be invited on to various platforms
    Without Pat I don’t get sent books to reviews

    Then there was the Pat away from this site . The man who checked in on my mental health , who wouldn’t tolerate any bullying or abuse because that was his morals .

    You guys should know that when awaiting surgery he asked me did he want me to correct those who were asking about the Predictions League ( he loved the predictions league ). So even when poorly he was thinking about our enjoyment , what was best for this site .

    He used to like when I would write….Football is a beautiful game….but it is just that ….a game

    Pat is a husband , a father , a grandfather and a friend
    That is his biggest achievement
    There are no words to explain to those how sorry I am .
    My heart , my soul , my love goes out to you

    It feels wrong to write about transfer windows and strikers or debate about players but Pat would want us too….

    I will carry on trying to help JustArsenal grow. Every word typed , every syllable read is for you Pat .
    In your vision
    I spoke about studying journalism this year and will dedicate that to you

    It’s funny isn’t it . Essentially a stranger who I never met ….so what am I so numb this morning ?
    That speaks volumes of the man
    So ….
    With a tear in my eye …
    Victoria Concordia Crescit

    North London Forever
    Whatever The Weather
    These Streets are our own
    And My Heart
    Will leave you never
    My Blood Forever
    Run Through The Stones

    Love , your Friends, your second family , your Gooners

      1. This is absolutely devastating news, and a massive shock to I’m sure all.

        Out of all the people who I’ve been in contact with in the world of Journalism, Pat was certainly one of the most sincere and down to earth editors I’ve been in touch with. I will always remember him and the opportunity he gave me to express my Arsenal views, no matter how controversial they were.

        It’s a sad day, but it’s also a day to commemorate the great man he was on and off the website.

        Long live Pat-forever!

  11. Rest in Bliss Pat
    I don’t know you but I feel like I do.
    Good spirit does that to people I guess.
    Sleep on mate.
    Enjoy the tap-ins, screamers and belters from the other side.
    COYG! You will never be forgotten.

  12. Oh dear…this is a sad one. Funny how I was wondering just yesterday why I’ve not seen/read an article or comment from Adpat for a while. My heart goes out to his family. 💔

    Rest in Peace Adpat

  13. Rest in peace Pat,
    Condolences to his family, will keep them in my thoughts and prayers.
    Sympathies to the JA family.

  14. Rest blissful well Pat. May Almighty Allah gives your family the toughness of spirit to bear your loss.

    You will be missed.

  15. Devastating news, absolutely gutted to hear of his passing.

    Even though I just started writing for JA, I have learnt a very short space of time and that had been due to Pat. He took his time to correct and teach me a lot of things about writing.

    I feel so very sad that I practically wasn’t there for him during his fight, I knew he fell very I’ll over a month ago but i was completely oblivious to the severity.

    He gave me such a huge opportunity through his platform to convey my thoughts and what not about this beautiful club. I’ll be forever grateful Patrick!!

    Rest in peace, your blood will forever run through the stone!

  19. Very shocked and dad to hear. Rest in Peace Pat. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss. He will be greatly missed

  23. This news is such a stunner for me.
    Like most of us in JA, I never met Pat, but had quite a few chats when posting any articles for the site.
    I don’t know how long I’ve been using Pat’s site, but it has always been what he said he wanted it to be, a place where Gooners could express themselves.
    Dan’s wonderful eulogy encapsulated what a wonderful human being he was and how lucky Dan himself was to find such a person to help him through the good and difficult times.

    I can’t explain why I feel such an emptiness after reading Martin’s article and my thoughts are with his family.
    I hope, in time, they read the thoughts of those who replied to this sad news and take some comfort from the fact that Pat was so respected.

    Rest in peace Pat, you were one of a kind my friend.

  24. So sorry to read this. I didn’t know Pat, but I truly enjoyed the few interactions we had. Thoughts and condolences to Pat’s family.

