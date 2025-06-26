Remembering what Arsenal stars think of Lewis-Skelly as he signs new deal

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly has signed a new contract with the club, securing the long-term future of one of the brightest talents to emerge from their academy in recent years. The Gunners have a rich history of developing young talent, and Lewis-Skelly appears to be the latest standout to graduate from Hale End.

The defender had been in talks with Arsenal for some time, and despite interest from several other clubs, an agreement has now been reached to keep him at the Emirates. According to Arsenal Media, Lewis-Skelly never gave serious thought to leaving, instead remaining fully committed to the club’s project and his development within it.

A Rising Star at Arsenal

Since breaking into the first team, Lewis-Skelly has consistently impressed both fans and teammates with his performances. At just 18, his ability, maturity and composure have stood out during training and competitive matches alike. Arsenal Media has highlighted how some of his teammates have described the young defender and their admiration for his growth.

Declan Rice remarked: “He can go to the top, this kid is just special, very special. For an 18-year-old to be that good, that comfortable, that strong – it was like he was built in a lab!”

Bukayo Saka also shared his thoughts after Lewis-Skelly’s Champions League debut, saying: “His future is very bright. He just needs to keep the same head that he’s got. His mentality is top, he’s always asking questions, looking to learn, so I’m so proud of him.”

Praise from Teammates

Jurrien Timber added further praise, stating: “I think he’s so mature, he’s special. He does it on the biggest stage, which I know from playing is not easy. He just does it and outside the pitch he’s so nice and kind, you don’t see the lion that comes out inside the pitch, which I really love to see.”

Lewis-Skelly’s continued development will be closely followed by the Arsenal faithful, and keeping him at the club may prove to be one of the most important pieces of business completed this summer.

