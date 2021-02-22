Remind me again – What is so special about Mikel Arteta?

FROM WENGER TO EMERY AND THE CURIOUS CASE OF MIKEL ARTETA.
Another week and another defeat, what else is new?
I recently re-watched Arteta first interview after being honoured to be a coach of this great and esteemed club. In it he was calm and assured. Presenting a picture of a person who have a vision, plan and confidence of carrying them to fruition. The state of the team when he took over was not unlike (perhaps even better than) that of Arsene Wenger’s and one would be forgiven to think in his interview in a subtle way, he painted himself as Wenger’s second coming.
We all know the history. After Wenger took over not only did he made an immediate impact that season by improving on the table position from the season before, he went on to win the double on his first full season, while at the same time revolutionise the English football by his training methods and diet. Things that have been adopted by world soccer in general to this day, started at Arsenal.
While it was a great club in England before Wenger, Arsenal was not a global giant it is today. Wenger put Arsenal in a global map with his attractive brand of football. The Arsenal as we know it today, is a house Arsene Wenger built.
During his reign Arsenal was a successful and respected club, chief among his achievements being the one and only Invincibles. The club saw profits and its value increasing every season and moving to a new state of the art stadium.
After his departure, Arsenal went for a proven and successful manager in Unai Emery. He proved himself to be a capable coach by going on a 22 unbeaten run, reaching the Europa League final and a 5th placed finish an improvement to his predecessor. Had it not been for player politics Arsenal would’ve finished in the top 4 and probably won the Europa League.
Unai Emery’s undoing was not his tactics or problem with the language as it is generally alleged. A coach with bad tactics or lack of communication does not go on a 22 unbeaten run in the toughest league in the world and reach a Europa League final, all in his first season. He was pushed out by player’s politics and completely lack of protection from the management. Perhaps he had proven not to be the ‘yes man’ they had expected him to, and they too wanted him out.
Which brings me to Arteta. The board saw him as a qualified candidate to improve upon his predecessors shortcomings. Which criteria did they use is a mystery to be classified in unsolved archives?
Under Arteta we have gone from finishing in the top 4 (with top 6 regarded as the worst outcome warranting our most successful manager resignation) to be a mid table team, with no sign of improvements. From participating in Europe every season to no European football at all come next season. From being profitable to making financial losses. From increasing in value to decreasing in value.
There is not a single thing that can be said to have improved under him as a matter of fact we are much worse comparing to his predecessors, in and outside the pitch.
Yet we have people who are praising him and the improvements he has brought. Please lend me your crystal balls, because those improvements cannot be seen with naked eyes. In him people have found a shield to throw insults and digs at the great Arsene Wenger to the point some calling his tactics the best they have seen, and that Wenger is now learning from Arteta. Unbelievable!
Some in the comments have asked time and time again without a brave soul to provide an answer, and I join them in asking, what is so special about Arteta? What is so special about him to warrant being shielded from criticism even though he is on course to set a record for the worst results in our history? Why is the board so protective of him from player’s politics, when they gave a cold shoulder to a far better and more experienced coach Unai Emery?
WHY DID WENGER RESIGN AND EMERY FIRED? AND WHY WITH WORSE RESULTS THAN HIS PREDECESSORS IS ARTETA STILL ON THE JOB AND LOOK TO BE IN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL?
What was the point of firing the former?
Perhaps some will say because he won the FA Cup but failing to follow it up with any progress shows that the achievement was nothing more than a fluke.
Some are saying we have improved tactically which shows they are know nothing about tactics, because improved tactics improve the results not the other way around!
If you like him because of his great hair and charms, then I’m sorry to break it to you pals, great hair and charms don’t win you the league. Just look at Guardiola.
I have nothing against anyone who likes Mikel or dislikes Wenger if that is where it ends. But to make things up, deny the obvious and twist facts just to have a dig at the great one does not sit right with me.
To say our team under Arteta is showing improvements when languishing in the mid table makes me wonder if those who say this are in denial because they have found burnt bushes after Wenger’s departure, instead of the flowery garden they had envisioned.
Highbury Hero
As I see it at Arsenal, the issue is more player related than coach related
No less than 4 positions are lacking good players in the starting 11. Solve that and then talk about the coach
And what is the style of play these good players should be playing?
You’ve seen our team play this season. Describe our style of play?
The joy on my face reading this. I’ve not finished reading but I can’t hide my excitement. Probably one of the realest articles I’ve ever read here. Spot on HH, I agree with everything to the T.
Thank you Kstix for your wonderful reply. As a person who truly believed from the bottom of my heart that we have a manager capable of challenging for the title it is very disappointing to see we cannot even move from the middle of the table. It was truly a self fooling fantasy.
Fantastic article HH, a honest questioning of “the process.”
I’ll just leave this here;
“Trust the process” hire a coach with no experience, no resume, no accomplishments.
His job is to rebuild a club when he has no experience building anything!
But some fans are slated for having doubts or complaining.
Thanks Durand.
”His job is to rebuild a club when he has no experience building anything!”- this point makes me wonder if they are serious in this rebuilding narrative.
I was one of those who slated others for having doubts but there come a point where one has to concede that others were right.
– He gave us an FA Cup within a short period of time
– He’s made the team more solid defensively
– We produced more good crosses
– He’s got rid of the deadwood
How did Arteta make us solid, I guess u don’t know football… That Fa cup was a fluke… even me still suprise how Arteta still arsenal manager.
He made us more solid DEFENSIVELY. That’s the key word in the comment. Repeat DEFENSIVELY. Beating Chelsea & City in the cup was no fluke.
The FA Cup win wasn’t a fluke, because the squad was in a bad condition after Emery left
1st one yes, I agree kudos to him
2nd, duh. Did u see holding star gaze at sterling yesterday? Really solid display
3rd crosses to who?
4th xhaka, willian, elneny, bellerin are still in the team so I don’t know what u mean by All
Aubameyang and Lacazette are supposed to be able to convert some of the good crosses into goals, as what Liverpool’s trident did. If you have time, please watch this excellent analysis about Liverpool’s crosses and their trident’s heading ability, starting at 04:30:
You have to do better than that GIA.
– Based on his performance after winning the FA Cup, this achievement belong to the category of the Wigan and Portsmouth triumphs than with other great teams. If this achievement is so impressive he should have followed it up with a better performance in the league and the cups where he has already been knocked out.
-Majority agree with you but 11 defeats out of 25 don’t speak solid defense to me.
-For what and for whom? If after 25 games players still keep crossing to the defenders the manager’s tactics should be questioned.
-Those deadwoods under more capable coaches used to deliver Champions League football and Europa League at their worst. Their failure to perform speak more of the manager than their talents.
Please can you post this on twitter on arsenal account for people to see clearly… Arteta that cannot manage average players and those players should be ashamed of what they did to Emery including the board… please paste this on twitter, on arsenal handle.
Now done reading the article in its entirety and I’m still nodding my head in agreement. Although despite that I know wenger was and is Arsenal’s greatest ever manager till date, I still think Arteta has the bad sides of wenger’s traits. Stubbornness. We see that in Willian being given chance upon chance in the hopes that he has a hidden KDB locked somewhere
Killing Martinelli’s talent in the process. Saliba, balogun etc. Arsene did this too alot, he had favourites who were regular flops. But he kept playing them regardless just like Arteta. His substitions just like Arteta’s were nothing to write home about. In fact one would look at Arteta’s coaching style and say he borrowed a page from Arsene’s coaching book, however, he only borrowed the bad pages and not the good ones that saw us play free flowing attacking football. Arteta is more like a poor man’s wenger than a guardiola’s protégé.
Emery was a better coach and spot on that the language was not a barrier, it was purely player politics that flushed emery out. Marcelo bielsa of Leeds doesn’t speak English to an English majority squad, yet they play well. In football, I don’t belive there’s any language barrier, it may impede a little but that was not why Emery who would have done better if he was given the chance Arteta is being given, was kicked out.
👍 Kstix, agree with you about the players downing tools and lack of support and patience for Emery, who has gone on with life overachieving at Villarreal.
I would recommend you read up on one Herbert Chapman, bought to Arsenal when the best manager in England from Huddersfield and who built the Arsenal brand. Arsenal under Chapman in the 1930’s before his untimely death was a world renowned club. Read about the “Battle of Highbury, 14 November 1934 when England beat Italy 3-2. Italy had just won the 1934 World Cup, in which England did not compete. The England team contained a record 7 Arsenal players, since equalled by Liverpool FC.
Not to defend the poor results under Arteta, but to think that just fourteen months after his sack, some folks have forgotten how bad the Arsenal team was under Emery is an undervalued tragedy.
Credit where it’s due, and criticism where it’s due. That Mikel Arteta is probably not ideal for Arsenal isn’t the same thing as Emery is such a great coach.
For Pete’s sake, even a host of his former players complained about him. It wasn’t just AFC.
Wenger was forced out because he was clearly past his time. He seemed unable to keep up with newer football systems, and he seemed unwilling to reinvent himself. And this is coming from a faithful supporter of Arsene the Great.
So, if you want to criticize Mikel Arteta, which I think you have the right to do so, then do it rightly.
Arteta is always praised to have wonderful hair even when he was a player. I wouldn’t know that since all hairs look same to me! 😉
Not to mention mention the cost of MA to Arsenal from gifting players for free to spending big money on the likes of Auba and Willian and the purchase of redundant and often injured players who are not contributing.
Imagine the impact that will have on the club for years to come.
Agreed LCW and you have made a very important point when he is praised of getting rid of the deadwood when all they did was paying them off. They even had a chance of getting a fee for some of them but refused.
To be fair, he’s been horrible. We’ve never been this bad in the Premier League era and more often than not, it was because of him, his player selection, and his lack of man management.
However, I’ll give him one thing – he made our defense more stabile. And if he could have gotten off his high horse sooner and played ESR as soon his injury ended, we’d be in much better position.
This way, we’re just 3 points better than last season and we’ve conceded 8 goals less. However, compared to Wenger’s WORST season, he’s 8 points behind. So, yeah. The worst manager by far.
Regardless of all this, I’d give him another season to prove us wrong just because we won’t get a better coach to replace the Spaniard. Unless Bielsa suddenly decides to take over. Otherwise, I can’t see a single ambitious coach accepting to work for KSE and Walmart FC.
Don’t forget that we finished last season in August and started the previous in the same month, almost without holidays and preseason preparations, never happened before. We are playing same number of games in a shorter time span, due to the pandemic. Not particularly beneficial for a young manager in a struggling club, with lots of internal and external obstacles…
We are not the only one aren’t we? The challenges you have mentioned were faced by all teams.
Well, under Emery we conceded approximately 1,4 goals/game and we were very exposed. Now we are conceding approximately 1 goal / game and we are conceding less chances. Only two teams have conceded less goals than us in the league (ManCity and Chelsea). The difference between Chelsea and us is one goal. We are a mediocre team slowly getting better, to continue our development do we need to recruit better players, which I believe we will do next summer. From my point of view Arteta is doing a good job in a very difficult time. By the way, how many of our players are good enough for ManCity, Liverpool or Chelsea, not many I suppose…
Highbury Hero- a very very good article that has perfectly summed up where we are as a Football Club, which is likely to see us finish out of European Football next season.
Will Arteta see out the season? Yes because it’s pointless changing now. Will Arteta be here next season? This depends on a number of issues. He must show in the remaining games we have left a pattern of play that will include ATTACKING as well as defensive tactics. Yesterday’s display was insipid and gutless. A total embarrassment.
Arteta needs to show he can introduce these brilliant kids we have at the Club and guide then through the early stages of their career.Emery did this with Saka, yet this manager would rather have TWO GOALKEEPERSin a European Matchday squad than give Balogun the experience. Also,Arteta needs to do whatever is required to get Martinelli and Saliba on side. All he has done to date is alienate the pair of them.
The last and most obvious issue he needs to sort out is who goes and who stays. He should be demanding the money required from the board. If he gets it, the don’t waste it on the likes of Willian. Get young eager prospects who are there to make their names not add to their pensions.
Arteta is solely responsible for this sh*tshow of a season. He had a lot to do to be even considered for next season
With due respect Phil, he should be shown the door at the end of the season.
@ahmad73- yeah I see your point and cannot disagree. I just feel the board will support the manager through this season and expect him to turn things round. Is that the correct decision? Who knows. But Arteta has let both the Club and himself down badly this year.
Thank you Phil. Regarding Martinelli with proper coaching we have our own Mbappe here. Mikel is failing to unleash this weapon especially when we are struggling in attack.
I think too many fans significantly underestimated the rebuilding job Arteta took on and how long it will take. It needed a cultural change at our club and it will take a few more years to achieve it. I doubt if we will challenge for a top 4 spot for several years. Covid is an important factor and if other clubs such as Spurs are taking a bigger financial hit than we are, We could be back sooner. I hope the board stick by Arteta for another year or so, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he was sacked. The next manager will then get support for 6 months before fans turn on him because results remain poor and then he will be sacked. The board need to stick with their plan assuming they had one and ride out the storm.
As stated above Emery wasn’t given the same consideration. Wenger also wasn’t asked what he needed to rebuild, not helping himself in 2015 by not buying any outfield players, only Petr Cech.
Agree with the enormity of the rebuild, so why hire an inexperienced rube for such a tough task?
A cheap option, a yes man who will sell the owners narrative.
The board is at fault the most. Arteta’ll see out the season and even the next.
The funny thing some say give him until the end of the season and see. If we should lose on Thursday how will he Arteta motivate the players. People seem to forget star players are a major factor in any football brand. Just playing youngsters at a club as massive as arsenal is a big financial risk to take with the brand.