Remove your bias – Arsenal are not unique and there is no refereeing consiracy against us

Anyone else getting tired of every other football match being overshadowed by fans perceiving there is a conspiracy against them because a decision went against them?
This isn’t exclusive to some Gooners by the way. Every team has a section of their fanbase who think the FA, Match officials and VAR have an agenda.
Which is quite self-involved when you think about it?
Why is your badge any different to your peers, that you think you’re so unique, that those in power have a motive to hurt you?
What makes you so unique?
In reality, they don’t care about you enough to have any kind of grievance.
This weekend Arsenal dropped points in the title race. Zero disgrace, no need to panic, even the most successful sides slip up.
Sometimes you win, lose or draw.
There are days when luck is on your side, there are moments when it’s not your day.
This won’t be popular, but by the letter of the law, Declan Rice’s second yellow card wasn’t outrageous.
Was the ref harsh?
Could he have been lenient?
Of course.
Yet for years I seen bookings constantly for players stopping a quick free kick. I even seen cautions when the taker kicks the ball at his opponent for not getting out of the way quicker.
It’s worth stressing that in the summer all refs were told to get harsher on disciplining players who kick the ball away. In their annual meeting all clubs were informed of this and not for the first time, Mikel Arteta waits till he’s impacted to act like he’s never heard this conversation.
The rule is simple, ‘delaying the restart of play – this includes kicking, or carrying the ball away or provoking a confrontation by deliberately touching the ball after the referee has stopped play.’
So, take the emotion out of things for a moment.
Does Declan Rice kick the ball away?
Remove your bias.
Does he take a slight glance to suggest this touch was intentional?
I love Rice. He’s been sensational since moving to the Emirates. Yet reading that protocol, he gave Chris Kavanagh a choice to make when he didn’t have to.
Law 12 on the Football Associations website doesn’t say the ball has to be moved a certain distance to apply.
There is no mention on this only being an offense based on what others do.
Those in charge don’t have a duty to keep everyone on the pitch because it might make fans feel short changed.
They shouldn’t not show a red for the sake of a competitive game.
You might not like the rule but that’s not a conspiracy.
Just because you would rather a policy not be followed doesn’t make you right.
The ref gets paid to follow the procedures written by their employers.
Rice made a mistake and will learn from it and be better for the experience.
I heard classic attempts at deflection which I would expect from children.
Because someone else gets away with something doesn’t mean you get a free pass.
There is a lack of consistency because officiating is poor in the UK.
Sometimes that goes in our favour, sometimes it doesn’t.
For me it sums up a generation who when they don’t get their own way demand answers, feel they are owed an explanation, need someone to blame.
In football, sometimes you don’t win. You don’t have a divine right for that to happen, you’re not entitled, you’re not a victim.
The Gunners have gone 21 years without a title not because of an agenda or conspiracy.
Whisper it quietly …. we just were not good enough. Sometimes that happens.
We won’t be Champions this season because Man City are better than us – not because there is a conspiracy.
It’s called Sport!
Dan
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Imo i don’t think a vast majority believe there is a conspiracy against us.
By the letter of the law he needed to go so there is no disputing that
What i would say a vast majority would say is that consistency is what needs to be applied.
Brighton player kicks the the ball away 30 yards needs to be booked. He slowed the play down by not allowing us to take a quick free kick.
If you don’t book him then you can’t book DR.
What DR and the team needs to look at is f you have already been booked for a reckless foul which in a million years don’t go for and stay on your feet then the 2nd booking is meaningless and he stays on the pitch and we have 11 players and probably take the 3 points.
Imo 1 point gained rather then 3 points dropped due to
circumstances and we move on
Well done to the 10 and subs that
dug in and almost snatched all 3
Onwards and upwards
100% right. Conspiracy theories abounding about why you can’t win the title when the season has barely started is a slippery slope to a very convenient get out, 35 games later.
For goodness’ sake we need to move on from Brighton, from Rice’s red card, and from daft conspiracy theories now.
There is and has been a conspiracy against Arsenal. No one is tapking about the clear handball that should have been a penalty. If an Arsenal player had handled that ball, a penalty w0uld uave been givrn against us.
Can I ask though what in your opinion is the conspiracy exactly
The thing is these are not theories. But conspiracies. The refs favour some teams. There is no consistency at all. The margins are little. Many officiating errors.
That was not a second yellow at all.
Interesting. So, you think some refs are conspiring – and a “conspiracy” requires two people or more – against Arsenal. In other words, two or more refs are working together informally or formally (?) with the intention of preventing Arsenal from winning the EPL title. Are they doing so to ensure another, specific, club wins the title instead, or just that Arsenal doesn’t? And how long has this conspiracy being going on for?
Other clubs fans complainig against refs has nothing to do with what we always suffered against English referees. Even Man utd fans under Ferguson had the audacity to complain about refs.
It’s not a conspiracy at all it’s very true that there is bias against Arsenal from the refs. I have seen this countless times in 26 years of following this club.
Few biased decisions that goes for us does not erase hundreds more that goes against us.
The second yellow card against Rice is the softest yellow I have ever seen in my life. It’s like the referee was waiting for any reason to send one of our players off.
If the ref had let it go not a single soul in the world would have thought about it. It was that minor.
Some say Brighton players did the same thing and was not booked. Can you answer why?
Arsenal players should know the referees have a mark on us and should avoid to the best of their abilities to give them any single reason however small.
And Arteta should stop complaining about referees otherwise they are going to add revenge to their already obvious bias. Benitez did the same thing, what happened?
Can I ask mate what is the bias ?
What’s there agenda ?
Dan, as far as I am concerned, the discussion about the Rice sending off, was the incompetent refereeing and following the rule book… that’s how football, as a sport, should be discussed and played.
Let’s discuss then :
Is it the letter of the law that a free kick must be taken once the ball has stopped moving?
Is it the letter of the law that the ball must be placed where the offence took place?
Is it the letter of the law that an opposing player has to be ten yards away from the free kick?
Did the referee follow those three rules?
If he had, would Rice had been put in the position he was?
After watching the individual concerned refereeing the Brighton game, I can only say that, if it wasn’t a deliberate attempt to influence the game by his decisions against our club, then it was the most incompetent one way display of a so called professional referee I have seen for a long long time.
There were so many errors and one sided calls, it beggars belief that Kavanagh will be allowed to referee again at such a high level.
That’s why fans get so annoyed as it never seems to be addressed and we are left to make our own conclusions.
Isn’t it time that the PGMOL stopped policing itself, allowed referees to discuss why they made the decisions they have?
If that happened, then there would be a better understanding and relationship between referees and fans.
Dan – your unbiased, unemotional, all-knowing defender of justice in football. Next.
We all know that professionalism is part of the premier game,wether it’s blocking from set pieces,or standing over the ball to prevent free kicks taken quickly.But a certain amount of discipline needs to be present more in our players minds.If you are already on a yellow for a late challenge,then surely your self discipline should kick in and stop you tempting the already dubious ref into making an example of you .If Declan walks away from the ball we collect 3 points,it’s that simple.
We have some amazing experts here at JA and they know everything, even before it happens. Is it amazing skills or lack of self insight?
This was extremely cathartic. Made the argument far better than I’ve been able to over the past couple of days – unfortunately it’s easy to get bogged down in the details. Everyone tries to focus on everything except what rice did. It wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it was a cardable offence and he should have known better – mistakes happen but thankfully it was completely atypical behaviour for him and I doubt it will happen again in the near future.
The fact is that there have been a lot of inconsistency in d game which could go either way & leaves fans 2 make their own judgements. Both refs & fans ve there own part…
100% the conspiracy talk is utter nonsense
100% it is done, finished, over and not changing
100% get over it and get on with it
100% utterly bored of JA invaded by detached from reality non-thinking NPC’s