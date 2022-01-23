Renato Sanches mentions Arsenal and says “I know I’m ready”

It is the worst kept secret of the January transfer window that Arsenal are exploring every possible available midfielder to try and reinforce the centre of the park.

The most discussed have been Bruno Guimares and Arthur Melo, but Allegri made it clear that the Juventus man is not going anywhere, and Bruno is likely to be very expensive indeed and the rumours seem to have fizzled out.

But one Arsenal target for that position, Lilles Renato Sanches, has made it very clear that he is ready and waiting for a deal to be done. Speaking to L’Equipe, Sanches said: “Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested but I don’t know. I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling me but I can’t say right now. But I know I’m ready. If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me.”

The fact is that with just 18 months left on his contract with Lille, and reports are saying that the 24 year-old is not interested in signing an extension as he is looking for the next step in his career, so the Ligue 1 club will be forced into a sale now or in the summer.

Hopefully it is this week and as he seems to like the idea of the Premier League, we hope he chooses Arsenal.

He is at the perfect age to join Mikel Arteta’s ‘young but experienced’ project…

