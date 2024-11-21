“Renée brings a lot of confidence” Emily Fox believes in Arsenal Women interim head coach

On Thursday night, Arsenal women will play Juventus at the Emirates Stadium in a UEFA women’s champions league match, which could potentially be the final game under interim manager Renee Slegers.

Of course Renee would want to sign off in style, or she may just prove with a result Thursday night that she’s the right one for that job.

Speaking to the media, Emily Fox acknowledged the special nature of playing that game at the Emirates, revealing that they receive an extra push there regardless of the size of the crowd.

“Playing at Emirates Stadium at night feels amazing. No matter how many people are there, we can hear them. Playing at home gives us that extra push that we need.”

When asked about her thoughts on facing Juventus twice in a row, the fullback admitted that it is difficult to predict what to expect from the Italian powerhouse, but she hinted that she and her teammates will be looking to be adaptable to the situation.

“I think that’s why it is fun to play a team twice in a short space of time. It’s more of a challenge: will they be the same, will they change, and if they do, how can I still make an impact and help my team win?” said Emily.

Despite a challenging start to the season, the American fullback praised Renee Slegers for bringing out the best in them and acknowledged their efforts to step up and deliver by taking responsibility.

“With the coaching staff, it was a smooth transition. Renée brings a lot of confidence; she’s very straight-forward, and you get clarity and freedom with that. As a team, we always want to do better; there’s a collective responsibility and accountability to make things better.”

For us Gooners, we eagerly anticipate tonight’s match between our Arsenal women and Juventus. A win would be special; it could not only guarantee us a spot in the knockouts; it could for sure be the perfect turnaround our Gunners needed after a dissappointing start to the season..

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

