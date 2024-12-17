Renee moving Steph Catley to centre-back was a stroke of genius – Another clean sheet for the Arsenal Women

Steph Catley’s resurgence as an Arsenal central defender continues. For years we’ve raved about the Matildas star’s brilliance at left back, but in the last two months she’s blown us away, featuring in central defense.

After taking over from Jonas Eidevall, who resigned after a poor start to the season, interim manager Renee Slegers had to get the best out of this team. If she was to stabilise the Gunner women following a disappointing start to this campaign, she needed to transform the group of players Arsenal women were into a cohesive unit.

Well, she found a way to unleash the potential of this team, leading them to play their best football while achieving impressive results, and so far she’s unbeaten in 10 games as Arsenal boss. Arsenal have only conceded once in their last 7 games, and that’s no coincidence.

Her tactical decision to play Steph Catley as a left-center back in an unorthodox back three with Leah Williamson and Emily Fox has seen her Arsenal team impress.

With her versatility, strong defensive skills, and exceptional passing ability, Catley has been great at central defense. Regarding her playing there and needing to continue impressing, she admits, “It’s funny, I’ve played centre-back for a long time in my career, just off and on in short periods. I think recently, I’ve just been enjoying it a lot and embraced it a little more than maybe I used to.

“The team’s been playing well in general, so it helps when everyone’s clicking. I’ve been really enjoying it, and it’s nice to get another clean sheet.”

Regardless of Renee Slegers’ future at Arsenal, her impact on players such as Alessia Russo and Catley will endure.

If Jonas Eidevall was as bold as she is in her team selections and tactics, he may have still been at the helm. Unfortunately, his not being ruthless cost him the job.

Renee Sleger’s Arsenal is high-flying because of her brave decisions, like moving Catley from left-back to central defense. I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced about her as the Arsenal women’s manager; she ought to be confirmed as the permanent one. She’s already laid the foundation for great years under her.

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….