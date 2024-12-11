Renee Slegers and Russo praise the influence and energy of the Arsenal Women’s fans

Gunnersaurus, Mascot of Arsenal, interacts with fans prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Gooners’ support for this Arsenal women’s team is truly remarkable. Our Gunners women sell out venues wherever they play; fans love them that much.

Even though the venue wasn’t sold out with 29,515 fans in attendance for the 4-0 win over Aston Villa last Sunday, they still made a significant impact. To add a bit of perspective, the Men’s game at Fulham across London had an attendance figure of only 26,954.

After the game, while speaking to the media, interim manager Renee Slegers paid homage to the Gooners who turned up and pushed her team. The Dutch tactician expressed their joy at their exceptional performance and result.

She admitted, “They bring us so much, the fans. I’m happy we could deliver the goals and the clean sheet.”

Notably, striker Alessia Russo, who picked up a brace in that game while speaking to the club media, also reserved some special praise for Gooners. She appreciated how they always show up wherever they play and spoke of how they give them that extra edge in games.

She said, “Yeah, they’re amazing. They come in full force every time we’re here, we’re abroad, we’re at Boreham Wood. They’re always there in full force. So, yeah, we need them in moments throughout the game. Villa are still a tough side, and we were clinical today, but we used the crowd, and we used their energy. We just love playing in front of them.”

For Arsenal’s return to the top, Gooners’ unconditional support is as important as their talent.

It is pleasing that even without a major trophy in years, Gooners have kept on pushing this team. Hopefully, a WSL or Champions League win will soon reward this support. If our Arsenal women can lay their hands on a major trophy, then nothing will be stopping them from being the European powerhouse we Gooners feel they are.

What are your thoughts, Gooner?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….