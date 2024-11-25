Renee Slegers deserved “a little 3 day break” after such a great run with Arsenal Women

The women’s international break is here with us; it is a perfect time for our girls to recharge and reflect, after which they return to continue their resurgence. Interim Arsenal Women’s manager Renee Slegers believes she and the girls deserve the rest the international break has to offer. But on Monday she and the Arsenal women stars, who will not be leaving for international duty, are getting back to business.

She admitted: “I will take a little three-day break after this block, and then we will be back at the training ground, training with the players that are still here. It’s been an intense block, so it’ll give us some time to reflect and see what we want to develop and what we want to do moving forward.”

About those going on international duty, she stated, “Obviously, I hope they’re all going to have a good time with their national teams and perform well. They get a couple of days off now, which they deserve, and when they’re back, we’ll keep on going.”

According to the Athletic, Renee Slegers might continue to lead our Gunner women after the break when they play Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on December 8th; by then, she might even have received confirmation as the permanent manager of the Arsenal Women’s team.

After a dismal start to the season, Arsenal’s late victory over Juventus completed a significant turnaround. Under Renee Arsenal have recorded:

6 games

5 wins and 1 draw

19 goals

2 goals conceded

Despite Jonas Eidevall’s departure, the team has remained stable, and the players appear to have regained their confidence on the field.

Arsenal Women are capable of winning the league and even bringing the Champions League trophy to North London, given we are already in the quarter-finals with two games to spare in the group stages.

What do you think Gooners?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

