Renee slegers discusses the importance of bringing Beth Mead on v Man United women

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Beth Mead of Arsenal applauds the fans as she is substituted off during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at Broadfield Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

When Arsenal beat West Ham before the international break, it was the changes—introducing the likes of Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius, and Kyra Cooney-Cross—that changed the game and saw the Gunners pull off that 2-0 win.

Ahead of the clash with Manchester United, there was pressure on Arsenal’s interim boss, Renee Slegers, to switch up her line-up to accommodate the super subs in that London derby.

However, Slegers, in her press conference last Friday, refused to engage in that debate, stating that every Gunner women’s star is important; it shouldn’t matter who starts and who doesn’t.

After a quiet first half against Manchester United, when the game was extremely tight, Arsenal unexpectedly regained momentum in the second half.

At halftime, Slegers and her technical bench made a significant change by introducing Beth Mead in place of Frida Maanum. The second half saw Arsenal dominate the game, improving in almost every aspect, and it was disappointing that they only managed to score once.

Slegers discussed the idea of implementing the Mead-Frida change, admitting, “It was very much connected; we felt like we were in control for most parts in the defensive details of the game. We were looking at how we unlock United’s defense, and we wanted Mariona closer to the ball more often. Beth Mead has big qualities in the final third, her composure, and the quality of the final pass, the shots. That was why we wanted to bring her on.”

Well, Slegers has really been outstanding thus far, and her substitution calls deserve much praise; she knows when to do them and get the best out of her team. She will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy. It would be fascinating to see what the future holds for her; who knows, Arsenal might be brave enough to give her the keys to lead this Arsenal women’s team permanently.

What’re your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

