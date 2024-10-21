Renee Slegers explains why Leah Williamson didn’t play against West Ham Women

Our Gunner women are back to winning ways in the WSL; they beat West Ham 2-0 to return the London side to where they belong and take the London bragging rights after failing to beat the Hammers in their last two visits..

With second-half goals from Mariona Caldentey (who scored a penalty) and Rosa Kafaji (who crowned a beautiful cameo with a beautiful goal), Arsenal made it 2 wins in 2 under interim manager Renee Slegers.

While the Gooners will gladly accept the win, they will worry about a few issues. One concern stemmed from Leah Williamson’s absence from the starting 11 and her not getting minutes from the bench.

Slegers stated that Williamson’s absence from the game against the Hammers was due to their desire to reduce her workload.

Regarding the Arsenal defender not playing, the Dutch tactician admitted, “We are just managing her minutes; we’re managing her a bit because she’s had a lot of minutes in this block.”

With the women’s international break here with us, hopefully Williamson gets to at least rest and recharge; we need her at her best when the league resumes, given Arsenal have a big clash against Manchester United women immediately after the break.

