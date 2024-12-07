Renee Slegers gives important update on Arsenal Women’s long term absentees’

Arsenal Women may soon have a full squad fit for selection according to the latest reports.

We anticipate the return of long-term absentees Victoria Pelova and Amanda Ilestedt.

As revealed ahead of the Arsenal versus Aston Villa clash at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Victoria Pelova has participated in some parts of the Arsenal Women’s training sessions during the international break.

On the other hand, Amanda Ilestedt wasn’t able to feature in the second half of the 2023–24 season due to her pregnancy. Not too long ago, she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl and has been on maternity leave, but we anticipate her return through the 2nd half of this season, though no time has been set for that, as per interim head coach Renee Slegers.

The Swedish international has started her return-to-training protocol. Her return to the matchday squad for selection will depend on the success of her training plan. The Arsenal training ground has set aside a specific area for her to nourish her daughter.

Amanda Ilestedt on Instagram: “Welcome to the world, our wonderful little princess Mila 💗” Congratulations and good luck with parenthood, Mandy 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Rjz1m7rdlA — 🔴 (@awfcdirect) September 20, 2024

“It is nice to have Amanda back in the building with her baby, it is a nice addition I think! It brings a new dynamic in the canteen. Amanda was out on the pitch today but it will take some time, it takes time to build back up, it is a big happening for a female body to give birth. She is doing really well but there is no specific timeframe I can share with you.” Renee said.

Pelova’s return will boost Arsenal’s midfield options. Her post-season ACL injury, while playing for the Dutch National team, was a significant setback for our Gunner women’s engine room. Her return could see her as a Walti or Kim Little alternative, but she will still be rehabilitating through the 2nd half of the season, with no anticipated return date as yet.

“She was training with us, we had a couple of players in during the international break and she did some bits of sessions with the rest of the players which was very positive.” Renee said on Pelova’s progress.

Ilestedt on the other hand, when she returns, will be the perfect backup for Leah Williamson / Lotte Wubben-Moy in the Arsenal Women’s Back 3 setup.

Arsenal have already qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals with two games to spare. With a full squad to pick from (with Lia Walti and Laura Weinroither hopefully also back fit) in the second half of the season, our Gunner women should have it in them to end this season in glory.

Our Gunners can make it their mission that if they don’t win the Women’s Super League (Chelsea are streets ahead at the top of the table right now, and show no sign of dropping points), they try to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Last time in Europe, Arsenal reached the Champions League semifinals. They can certainly aim to make it to the final and win it this season, with the momentum they are carrying.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

