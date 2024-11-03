Renee Slegers happy that Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson is in a good place, after recent criticism

Over the last few weeks, Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has faced so much criticism for not being at her best. People have criticised her for the mistakes she’s made, believing she’s lost her mojo. Ex-Gunner Jen Beattie recently emphasised the awkwardness of Leah’s struggles and suggested that instead of criticising her, the critics should consider why she is going through them.

Renee Slegers is the latest to defend Leah Williamson. Slegers, the interim Arsenal women manager, asserts that Leah often commands all the attention she receives, comparing her to a tall tree that captures all the wind.

The Dutch tactician further confirms she’s spoken with Leah, and she’s confident she’s in a good place given what she’s seen from her in training. The Interim Arsenal manager said, “The high trees catch all the wind, and Leah is one of them. But she’s fine; she’s good. I had a really good conversation with her this morning, and she had a good training session.”

Dutch Gooners should be aware of the saying “Hoge bomen vangen veel wind,” which translates to “the tallest trees catch all the wind.”

Sleger’s comments make sense. We often criticise the best, but we often overlook their contributions to where we are, and sometimes one can have a drop in form, or even just have a bad day at the office..

Now more than ever, Leah Williamson deserves our support; let’s give it to her.

What do you think Gooners? She is our Queen! No?

COYGW!

Michelle M

