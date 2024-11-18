Renee Slegers has re-ignited the fire and desire in this Arenal Women team. And given fans hope..

Surely our Gunner women have turned things around in the WSL. After drawing with Manchester City and Everton and losing to Chelsea, there was really no hope for our Gunner women. The hype that they could win the league was fading faster than a winter sunset…

The departure of Jonas Eidevall had some feeling this was another wasted season, particularly when it became apparent that the club lacked a suitable replacement. Renee Slegers took on the interim management of our Gunner women, and she has been doing an excellent job.

West Ham 0-2 Arsenal / Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal / Arsenal 5-0 Brighton / Tottenham 0-3 Arsenal. If these results don’t inspire hope for an Arsenal resurgence and a return to the WSL title conversation, I can’t think what would.

Following the NLD win, Arsenal are to battle Aston Villa (on December 12th) and Liverpool (on December 15th). If everything goes as planned, Arsenal should secure six points.

Looking at the other WSL fixtures, I can’t help but feel that unless Brighton beat Chelsea, our Gunner women should be in third place going into the winter break. Being in third place by the second half of the season certainly gives our Gunners the ambition to push for the title.

After the NLD win, Interim Arsenal manager admitted our Gunner women are back to where they ought to be as a team, saying, “Again I think we look like a team both on and off the pitch, there’s positivity around us, staff, players and I think everyone is creating this, so we’re creating this together, today with the fans as well, so yeah just very happy with this and I’m very happy we got to this point and now the challenge is to stay here as well.”

The Dutch tactician has excelled in leading our Arsenal women. She’s re-ignited the fire and desire in this Arsenal Womn team. And she’s given us hope as fans.

What do you think Gooners? Do you find Renee Slegers a breath of fresh air?

Michelle M

