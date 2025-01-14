Renee Slegers hints at very quiet transfer window for Arsenal Women

The other day, we questioned if Arsenal Women were going to have a rather quiet winter transfer window. We asked, “With Arsenal’s women’s head coach situation still a mystery, could the Gunners have a quiet transfer window?”

Well, ahead of the Arsenal Women versus Bristol City FA Cup fixture, Renee Slegers was asked about the January transfer window and if there were any updates.

As some have predicted, she hinted that there may not be much activity this winter transfer window. She indicated that the club won’t be going on a spending spree. She admits the technical bench is convinced with the current group of players at the club, who have stepped up and put the club in a good position. That said, she didn’t completely rule out making signings this winter, admitting that as a big club, Arsenal women need to be better and are on the lookout for deals too good to ignore.

Via Arsenal.com, Renee admitted, “Like I said before, we’re very happy with the players in the building. I think they’ve been performing well, and everyone is trying to push and get the best out of themselves and each other. So I think we’re in a really good place with the squad at the moment, with the players that are here. So, very happy with that. But I think a big club like us, we’re always looking to take the next step and are always active, but at the moment, there will be very little movement. We’re very happy with the players in the building.”

I’m glad that, like us fans, the Arsenal technical bench believes we have a pretty decent squad. Edu and Jonas Eidevall’s parting gift has probably been their great recruitment over the last two years.

That said, so far, a rumour of Arsenal signing a mystery NWSL winger is the only one that has come up. We will have to wait and see if that goes through.

Initially, I was of the opinion that the midfield needed reinforcing, but looking at the options there, I couldn’t help but feel it is one of the most stacked positions.

Looking at the Arsenal squad and how on fire they’ve been, do you think they have what it takes to go all the way, win the cups, and cause a European upset by winning the Champions League?

Michelle M

