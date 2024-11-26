Renee Slegers is a revelation as interim manager – Arsenal Women “confidence & positivity growing”

We all know the story: Jonas Eidevall was unable to see our Gunner women to a bright start to the season. He decided to step down, resigning from his post in October.

The Gunner decision-makers decided to appoint Eidevall’s assistant, Renee Slegers, as the interim manager while they searched for a permanent replacement.

Renee has done a fantastic job as the Arsenal women’s caretaker boss. She’s got them back high-flying; she’s got them playing some good football.

Unbeaten in 7 games with 6 wins and a draw, Arsenal Women have turned their season around under her.

Finding a balance between who starts and when she makes substitutions has been crucial for her team’s success. Her substitution decisions have consistently had an impact on our Gunner women.

While speaking with the Halfway Line, Lia Walti has opened up about how substitutions give the team energy. Speaking after the 1-0 win over Juventus, where substitutes Stina Blackstenius and Lin Hurtig combined to secure Arsenal’s qualification for the Champions League quarterfinals, the Swiss international said, “I think you could feel it coming in the end.

“When we did the substitutions, we had new energy on the pitch and created a few chances. I’m really happy for Lina herself but also for the team. I think she deserved that goal, and we deserved that win.”

About the mood in the Arsenal women’s camp, she added, “The confidence is growing and the positivity is growing.”

Regardless of Renee Slegers’ confirmation as the Arsenal women’s manager or the appointment of a new head coach, this Arsenal team is now at its peak, making it easy to compete and see this season end in glory.

Danni P

