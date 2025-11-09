Renée Slegers praises team performance but left frustrated with Chelsea result

Arsenal Women came from behind to rescue a valuable point in the WSL this weekend. The Gunners welcomed reigning WSL champions Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the visitors taking an early lead through Alyssa Thompson. Alessia Russo struck late in the second half to earn Arsenal a deserved equaliser, ensuring they avoided a fourth consecutive WSL defeat to the Blues.

Slegers proud of Arsenal’s fight

Speaking after the encounter, Renée Slegers offered an honest assessment of her team’s display. She praised the players for their character and determination but admitted to feeling disappointed with the outcome in front of the home crowd.

Quoted by Arsenal, Slegers said:

“What I’m positive about is how we come back and how we grow into the game, how we dominate so many parts of the game today. I think there’s a lot of individual performances that are really good.

“We stand strong as a team. We come back in adversity, we keep on believing. We wanted another one, we wanted three points, so I’m disappointed.”

Arsenal look ahead to Europe

Russo’s goal came from a superb assist by substitute Frida Maanum, whose delightful pass set up the striker perfectly. The Norwegian was one of several substitutes to make a strong impact, with Slegers also crediting the squad’s collective effort.

Arsenal Women came into the gameweek five points behind Chelsea, and although that gap remains the same, Manchester City could leapfrog the Blues into top spot with a win over Everton. That result could also leave Arsenal six points off the pace and potentially drop them further down the table if Tottenham Women win their fixture.

Attention now turns to Europe as Arsenal prepare to continue their Women’s Champions League title defence. They travel to Germany to face an in-form Bayern Munich side at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, seeking their second win of the competition.

Benjamin Kenneth

