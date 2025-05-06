Renee Slegers reflects on shock defeat to Brighton: Slegers Calls for Immediate Response

Arsenal Women’s head coach, Renée Slegers, expressed her disappointment following the team’s unexpected 4-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Women, marking their second consecutive defeat in the Women’s Super League. The Gunners had previously suffered a 5-2 defeat to Aston Villa, raising concerns ahead of their final league match against Manchester United on Saturday.

Slegers acknowledged the team’s defensive vulnerabilities, stating, “The last two WSL games, we conceded nine goals, and we just said straightaway that it’s really weird and we don’t think it’s acceptable. We, of course, don’t want this to happen and there are different reasons.”

She highlighted the nature of the goals conceded against Brighton, emphasizing the need for improvement: “I think we conceded three goals from turnovers of possession. So, we’re very aware of it and now we have to learn two very tough lessons, coming off a big success.”

Looking ahead, Slegers stressed the importance of regrouping and focusing on the upcoming match: “It’s definitely not what we expected coming here and definitely not what we prepared for. From now on, we need to try and do everything to be better in the next game against Manchester United.”

The defeat leaves Arsenal in a precarious position, with their second-place finish in the league under threat. A victory against Manchester United is now crucial to secure their spot in the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season Round 1, rather than starting at the bottom of Round 2 as Arsenal had to do this season.

The team’s focus will be on addressing defensive issues and regaining momentum ahead of the decisive fixture. Slegers and her squad are determined to bounce back and end the season on a positive note.

Two bad WSL games in a row for our Gunners is starting to look like bad form. I hope Renee can turn things around ahead of the Man United game and particulary our UWCL final clash with Bardelona.

How bad do you think today went for our Gunners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….