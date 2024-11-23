Renee Slegers says “it’s surreal” as Arsenal Women secure a place at the UWCL Quarter-finals

After a poor start to the season, Arsenal Women might have just turned their season around.

They’ve seemed to find the balance between their attack and defense; they’re scoring more and conceding less and are now playing their best football, picking win after win.

Arsenal’s recent performance after the October international break has been impressive.

5 games played

4 wins: Arsenal 5-0 Brighton, Juventus 0-4 Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspurs 0-3 Arsenal, and Arsenal 1-0 Juventus

1 draw (Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal)

14 goals scored

1 goal conceded

After a tricky start to the season, Arsenal are a changed team. Interim Arsenal women’s manager Renee Slegers has really done a fantastic job steering our Gunner women back to safety; she’s comfortably going to see Arsenal into the WSL top 3 and has them with a spot in the UEFA women’s champions league quarterfinals after that.

She deserves all the praise and even deserves a shot at becoming the Gunner women’s permanent manager.

Asked whether she could have imagined this situation a few weeks ago, Renee said after the win over Juventus win, “No, it’s surreal, to be honest. I never felt we would get into this situation. We have done really well, but I was part of Jonas [Eidevall’s] staff, and there was so much that was built during his time. I don’t want to separate that. There is so much we are still building on. It’s surreal in so many ways, but we are very happy,”

Well, our Gunner women seem to have found their mojo; now they just need to sustain it, and hopefully they’ll have a shot at glory, whether in the WSL (if Chelsea and Manchester City drop points) or in the Champions League.

What are your thoughts on Arsenal’s women’s turnaround? How optimistic are you about their chances this season?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

