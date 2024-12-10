Renee Slegers sidesteps talk of her being permanent Arsenal Women boss “I just do everything I can”

Arsenal are yet to unveil their new permanent women’s manager. Jonas Eidevall resigned from his role as their women’s head coach nearly two months ago. Arsenal women’s poor start to the season saw the Swedish tactician bow to pressure and leave Arsenal before he was sacked.

His departure and the appointment of Renee Slegers as his replacement turned out to be a brilliant move. Under interim manager Renee, Arsenal has successfully transformed their season. They, after our 4-0 defeat of Aston Villa this weekend, have now in 7 games across all competitions, have gone unbeaten, winning 6 and drawing the other game.

If these were the results of the new Arsenal women’s manager, he or she would undoubtedly have started off strongly as our Gunner women’s manager, but they aren’t.

Renee Slegers has done a fantastic job as the caretaker Arsenal women’s head coach. If she was auditioning for that job, she surely should have already gotten it. The club remains uncertain about her, as evidenced by their decision to extend her tenure as the caretaker boss until the winter break.

The Gunner decision-makers may not know who to hire as their new women’s boss, so they probably want to give her more time to prove herself.

Regarding whether she would like the role permanently, she admits, “This question always comes up in the press conferences!

“New block, same. I understand the question; I enjoy it at the moment. I don’t know about the future; I just do everything I can in my role at the moment.”

Anyway, as her reign continues, Arsenal star Beth Mead has admitted it’s great that the Dutch tactician is continuing to guide them.

She stated, “Everyone is very happy about her being in charge still. We don’t know as much as maybe you do about what is going on behind the scenes, but we are happy where we are as a team right now.”

Renee has transformed Arsenal not only results-wise but also performance-wise. Our Gunner women post-Eidevall have been playing with so much zeal and passion, and long may it continue.

That said, who do you think will be the permanent Jonas Eidevall replacement, or is it obvious that Renee should stay on?

Michelle M

