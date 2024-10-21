Renee Slegers “very happy” with Rosa Kafaji POTM performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Ham

Rosa Kafaji’s lack of game time has consistently frustrated me as an Arsenal Women fan. Like many other Gooners, I believe Rosa Kafaji has the potential to be the pivotal player in Arsenal’s attack.

I believed that if given the chance, she could have been a game-changing substitute in matches like the 2-0 loss to Chelsea and the 0-0 draw to Everton.

She finally had the opportunity to showcase her abilities, on Arsenal Women’s left wing in the match against West Ham, she made significant contributions that helped our Gunners thrash West Ham 2-0.

The key to Arsenal’s victory over West Ham was the substitutions they made before the hour mark, including the introduction of Kafaji. After a tight first half, the Arsenal technical team opted to make changes, which proved to be effective. In the 71st minute, Mariona Caldentey broke the deadlock, scoring from a penalty. Kafaji, then, with a one-time strike from a Stina Blackstenius assist, doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 89th minute.

Honestly, that goal only crowned the superior perfomance Kafaji put up in the 33 minutes she was on the pitch, for which she was awarded Player of the Match.

🥁 Introducing yesterday’s Player of the Match… Rosa Kafaji 🚀✨ pic.twitter.com/gYW0xCz6Ya — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 21, 2024

About the Swedish star’s brilliant cameo, Arsenal interim manager Renee Slegers admitted, “For players, it is a big step to come to a club like Arsenal, adjusting to a different environment and team and adjusting to the tempo of the league, and we have respected that players need that time. But Rosa is adjusting really well, and I am very happy for her to score her first goal today.”

If there was a game that was to change things for Kafaji at Arsenal Women, surely it is this one versus West Ham. On Sunday afternoon, she undoubtedly emerged as the standout player. Fans have wanted to see her play so much, and versus West Ham, it was clear why.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

