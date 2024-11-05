Renee Slegers “very impressed” with Emily Fox’s performance for Arsenal v Man United Women

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Emily Fox of Arsenal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Meadow Park on January 20, 2024 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Emily Fox, an American fullback, is proving to be an invaluable asset to the Arsenal women team, since she joined the club in January this year.

While many felt Arsenal would have a frustrating time at the Leigh Sports Village last Sunday, it was performances such as those by Fox that proved these doubters wrong. The Gunner women stars performed exceptionally well against Manchester United, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Given the impressive start to the United women’s season, which included victories over West Ham (3-0), Everton (1-0), Tottenham Hotspurs (3-0), and a 1-1 draw with Brighton, this was arguably the strongest United women’s team our Gunners had faced in a while. Our girls exerted their utmost effort and delivered their finest performances, a fact that many argue doesn’t justify them not winning that game.

Emily Fox deserves praise for the hard work she is putting in at the moment. She is working without rest and without any obvious backup due to Laura Wienroither’s injury. Despite her exhaustion, she continues to give her all in every game, ready to fight for the Cannon.

On Sunday, Alessia Russo may not have scored against her former employers, Manchester United, if it weren’t for Fox setting her up with a brilliant cross.

That said, apart from assisting the goal, she also posted some impressive numbers:

Fox versus Manchester United

Minutes 90

Touches 73

Clearances 1

Dribbled past 0

Passes 47/50

Key passes 2

Ground duels 3/4

Aerial duels 1/1

Dribbles 2/3

Of her performance Renee Slegers said, “Foxy has played three games with the US, obviously not 90-minute games, but she’s been involved in three games, she came back with a delayed flight and performs like this today. I’m very impressed. She plays a good game, both defensively and offensively. I think the attack we have on the right side, I haven’t seen it back yet but I think we pass and move on the right side, we keep on moving the ball, and then we have a third player run, Foxy ended up making that run into the box pocket, and the timing of that run is just great, the first touch is very good and then her awareness of the run in the box, it’s a very good part of her performance but overall I think Foxy played really well today.”

One surely can’t help but admire the Arsenal fullback.

To imagine in the summer we were worried about her battle for a starting spot, at right back, between her and Wienroither, she’s making the Arsenal right back spot her own. Emily Fox is a truly exceptional player, and her attitude is truly admirable.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

