Rennes looking to make a William Saliba type of deal with Arsenal target

Rennes will reportedly ask for any team that signs Eduardo Camavinga to loan him back to them for next season.

The 17 years old is one of the most sought-after teenagers in the world at the moment and several top sides have been looking to sign him in the summer.

He looks set to join a big team in the future and if it happens this summer the French side wants him to remain with them.

This is an arrangement that Arsenal won’t struggle to accept as they have already agreed such a deal when they signed William Saliba in the summer.

According to the Standard, Mikel Arteta has made the teenager a top target in the next transfer window as he looks to build his team for the future.

The Arsenal manager has been motivated to give more chances to youth players after watching the likes of Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka impress in the first team.

Arsenal is also struggling in midfield with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil lacking the energy that the team needs to drive them forward.

If Arsenal lands Camavinga, they would have seen off competition from the likes of Lille, PSG and Real Madrid for his signature.