Rennes set their asking price for Arsenal target and he is not cheap

Arsenal have been told how much they will have to pay if they are serious about landing Rennes star, Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old star has burst onto the scene for the French side with some displays that are well beyond his age.

His impressive performances for the Rennes first team have made him a target for some of the world’s best teams, including Arsenal.

Arsenal isn’t the only team who wants to sign him as Real Madrid considers him a long-term replacement for Casimero.

Camavinga looks set to join a top team while still a teenager and Arsenal have placed themselves in a good position to land him when the time comes.

Reports from Spain via Sport are claiming, however, that the teenager won’t be sold for a small fee to his future employers.

It seems to claim that they will sell the midfielder this summer if any team can meet their asking price.

The reported asking price is £60 million and Arsenal or any team that wants to sign him would also have to agree for the teenager to spend next season back on loan at his current club.

Arsenal has a reputation for developing top youngsters, but the Gunners don’t have a reputation for paying over the top for their teenage imports.