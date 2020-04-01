Rennes teenage star set to snub Arsenal in favour of a move to Spanish giants

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to land one of the best young midfielders at the moment, Eduardo Camavinga.

The Rennes teenager has been in solid form for the French side this season and some of his performances have been beyond his years.

Despite the club managing his minutes, he has still played more than 23 games for them this season and he looks set to keep playing an important role for them when the season resumes.

The 17-year-old has been a target for several top European sides this season, however, Arsenal was thought to be in the lead in the race for his signature.

The Gunners have developed the reputation for building youngsters and Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition.

However, a new report from Spain via Sun Sport is claiming that Real Madrid is the players preferred option.

The report claims that Zinedine Zidane admires the player and the admiration is mutual with Camavinga prepared to choose Real over Arsenal if the choice is placed before him.

The report further claims that Zidane sees him as a long term replacement for Casimero and the Frenchman is happy to give him a chance at playing for the first team as he gave to Federico Valverde this season.