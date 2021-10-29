Renowned journalist confirms Arsenal interest in Bundesliga midfielder

Bild journalist, Christian Falk has confirmed that Arsenal is indeed interested in a move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.

He tweeted: “True Arsenal is interested in Denis Zakaria (24) of Borussia. Zakaria is a free agent in summer”

The Swiss midfielder has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time and has been impressive in the Bundesliga.

Although Arsenal has strengthened their midfield in this campaign, it is always smart to have more than enough quality options in your squad.

Also, we would likely lose Mohamed Elneny at the end of this season with the Egyptian already in the last months of his current deal.

Even though he hasn’t been a regular at the Emirates, he needs to be replaced in the squad and a replacement doesn’t come better than Zakaria.

The midfielder will also settle in well at the Emirates considering that he is a national teammate with former Arsenal captain, Granit Xhaka.

The competition for his signature could make us miss out on signing him, however, if we are serious, we could land him for a fee in the January transfer window and steal a march on the others in the race to sign him.