Renowned transfer journalist confirms striker as key summer target

Arsenal are intensifying their search for a new centre-forward, with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres emerging as a leading target for the summer transfer window. Renowned transfer journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that the Gunners are developing a strong interest in the Swedish international, who has been in exceptional form this season. Gyökeres is seen as a realistic and attainable alternative to Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, whose availability remains highly unlikely due to Newcastle’s reluctance to sell.

Gyökeres has been a revelation since joining Sporting from Coventry City, scoring 30 goals in 26 league appearances this season and showcasing his ability on the Champions League stage. His blend of physicality, technical skill, and clinical finishing has earned him widespread praise, with some describing him as “world-class.” Arsenal’s newly appointed sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly a firm admirer of the striker and is expected to prioritise him during the upcoming transfer window.

Ornstein, widely regarded as one of football’s most reliable transfer insiders, emphasised Gyökeres’ growing prominence on Arsenal’s radar. He noted that while Mikel Arteta holds Alexander Isak in high regard, Newcastle’s firm stance on retaining their star forward makes Gyökeres a more feasible option. The Gunners are determined to address their attacking shortcomings after another season of falling short in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal’s current forwards, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, have struggled to deliver consistent performances, leaving Arteta with limited options up front. Gyökeres’ arrival could provide the firepower Arsenal desperately need to compete at the highest level. Sporting is believed to be open to negotiations despite the striker’s €100 million release clause, making him an attainable target for Arsenal.

With Andrea Berta leading transfer discussions and Ornstein confirming Arsenal’s serious interest, securing Gyökeres could mark a turning point for the club. His signing would not only strengthen their attack but also signal their intent to challenge for silverware next season.

