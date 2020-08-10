Replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will cost Arsenal a huge amount

Arsenal will spend in the region of £100m to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the Gabon striker leaves, reckons Mail Online.

The Gunners are closing in on getting the former Borussia Dortmund man on a new deal, but they face the risk of losing him this summer and it will have been hard for them to replace him.

The striker has been the club’s top scorer since he joined them from Borussia Dortmund and there seems to be no stopping him.

He won the Golden Boot last season and he finished a goal short of the award in the just-concluded season.

Teams like Inter Milan and Barcelona are still considering a move for him, but Mikel Arteta has remained confident that the striker will sign a new deal with the Gunners.

Jeorge Bird of Mail Sports hails the reports that Arsenal will keep the striker after offering him bumper wages and claim that it will have cost them £100m to replace his goals, had he left them.

He writes: “If Aubameyang ended up leaving it would have cost Arsenal a hefty amount to replace him. Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is worth around £100million, while Lazio’s Ciro Immobile would cost a significant fee.

“Instead, Arsenal are set to keep Aubameyang and still have some funds to invest in the team. It is clear that, despite their FA Cup success, Arsenal’s squad still requires much improvement, but at least now they have a foundation to build from.”