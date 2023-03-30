Report – 27 year old Arsenal target offered to Chelsea

Arsenal target Hirving Lozano is being offered to their rivals Chelsea as the Mexican nears the end of his stay at Napoli.

Lozano has been at the Italian club since 2019 and it does not seem his deal will be extended.

It runs until 2024 and the Italian league leaders could place him on the transfer market in the summer.

This gives Arsenal an excellent chance of finally adding him to their squad and the Gunners will be keen to ensure they can win the race.

However, a report via The Sun claims he has been offered to Chelsea and Manchester United also has an interest in his signature.

Chelsea has been spending heavily recently and the Londoners could swoop to add him to their group ahead of the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lozano has not been in terrific form this season as Napoli edges towards winning the Italian league, but that could be because his other teammates have stolen the limelight from him.

However, the Mexican is a top player and could hit top form if he moves to the Emirates and plays under Mikel Arteta.

We need new players to maintain our upward trajectory and Lozano could be very useful next season if we add him to the group.

