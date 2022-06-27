Report – £34m-rated midfielder is being watched by Arsenal

Arsenal is monitoring Lens’ Seko Fofana as they continue to make additions to their squad in this transfer window.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been busy in recent weeks after confirming the capture of Fabio Vieira and closing in on the signature of Gabriel Jesus.
They have many more players on their wishlist, and fans expect further individuals to be added to the team.
Fofana could be among them, with L’Equipe, as reported by The Daily Mail, claiming the midfielder has impressed Arsenal with his performances in Ligue 1.
Lens know they have a top player on their hands and have placed a £34m valuation on him.
Our midfield needs more bodies considering that Albert Sambi Lokonga has been poor.
Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been good for the club, but every healthy team has more competition for places.
The signing of Fofana will almost certainly push Partey and Xhaka to do even better than they are currently doing.
However, we must focus on the signing of at least one new attacker first because that position needs to be bolstered before the next campaign starts.
It would be interesting to see if we can pay that much for him or if the club will negotiate a new deal.
not heard of him.
Anyone watched him play?.
Fofana is a powerhouse, B2B midfielder
who’s aggressive, yet technical playing style
has drawn comparisons to the great Yaya
Toure.
We are going to need to replace the controversial near 30 year old Xhaka and the near 30 year old Partey who is now injury prone and on 250k p/w. Both are much older than the 22-24 “profile” players being sought these days and we risk losing them both for very little. So I would not be surprised if we signed a DM (not neccessarily this guy) but some one and flicked at least one of Xhaka or Partey.
OT any one heard about the 25 year old Pepe from Porto rumour. Half price Rapinha any one?
Your assertion that Lokonga has been poor is not my impression of a skilful, talented central midfielder who has not been given an opportunity to play on a regular basis due to our Manager’s obsession with the leaden footed Xhaka.On the odd occasion he has played, he has been used as a defensive midfielder ,which he will never be, when he has the attributes to be more effective in a more attacking midfield role.The acquisition of Veiera, casts doubts on the future of Sambi with Arsenal when the guy we need to unload, if we are to control the vital midfield area, remains a first team pick..We simply will not make the top four if Xhaka is still an integral link in our midfield chain.
@Grandad, lokonga isn’t ready, he was given a good run of games, it’s clearly written, he needs more time , a loan would be good.
As for xhaka, he ain’t as bad as we make him look, he’s just been unfortunate with fans, would like to compare him and Maguire?
Agree on Lokonga, maybe reuniting with V
Kompany @ Burnley in the Championship
would be exactly what the young man
needs.
Never been a Xhaka fan or critic but the Swiss
captain has been at the club long enough.
spot on with your Xhaka assessment, Grandad…he’s our tactical albatross and we will never take the next step so long as he’s slothing around our midfield…the notion that “he’s just been unfortunate with fans”, is simply a ridiculous attempt to excuse his underwhelming tenure here; not to mention, this was a largely self-inflicted set of circumstances
dont know much about him. was part of Ligue 1 TOTS along with Saliba though. why is everyone so expensive tho lol. Is any player just 20mill nowadays. Guess everyone knows EPL teams have cash to spare.
C Dooucore is the defensive mid destroyer
and cheaper of the two. Around 20M pounds
will be needed to acquire his services.
As I’ve mentioned in a number of other
threads both would be quality additions to
the first team
“Sambi is poor”then? Speak for yourself Martin! . I totally disagree and think he wil come through as a big player in time.
Just needs more coaching. Not every player hits there potential at a young age
I would love to see AFC grab one or both of
Fofana and Doucoure from Lens. Both would
bring that much needed, steel, athleticism and
POWER to the middle of the pitch.
I do rate Tielemens and wouldn’t be opposed
to him joining but I personally don’t see him
as the type of midfielder that Arsenal need to
partner TP.
I rate Sambi highly and never heard of this Fofana person, a bit like a lot of the players we are constantly linked with. Partey just turned 29 a few days ago, hardly old but agree Xhaka needs to go.