Report – £34m-rated midfielder is being watched by Arsenal

Arsenal is monitoring Lens’ Seko Fofana as they continue to make additions to their squad in this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been busy in recent weeks after confirming the capture of Fabio Vieira and closing in on the signature of Gabriel Jesus.

They have many more players on their wishlist, and fans expect further individuals to be added to the team.

Fofana could be among them, with L’Equipe, as reported by The Daily Mail, claiming the midfielder has impressed Arsenal with his performances in Ligue 1.

Lens know they have a top player on their hands and have placed a £34m valuation on him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our midfield needs more bodies considering that Albert Sambi Lokonga has been poor.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been good for the club, but every healthy team has more competition for places.

The signing of Fofana will almost certainly push Partey and Xhaka to do even better than they are currently doing.

However, we must focus on the signing of at least one new attacker first because that position needs to be bolstered before the next campaign starts.

It would be interesting to see if we can pay that much for him or if the club will negotiate a new deal.