Report – AC Milan considering a move for impressive Arsenal loanee

Folarin Balogun is arguably Arsenal’s most in-form striker this season, although he is away from the club on loan at Reims.

The youngster has hit double figures in the number of goals scored in Ligue 1 this season and the decision to send him there is fully justified.

The Gunners are delighted to see him make serious progress and will be happy to have him back at the end of this season, but clubs are beginning to circle the youngster.

The French top flight is one of the top five European leagues, so it is hard not to take Balogun’s exploits seriously and a new report reveals a top Italian club wants to sign him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals AC Milan is now monitoring him and they could move to add him to their squad as Divock Origi struggles with injury and the likes of Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are getting on in years.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has proven he is a top talent in Ligue 1 this season and we now have to take him seriously as he develops well in France.

The striker has shown us he is a good player, but we probably need to allow him to remain there for another season to complete his development.